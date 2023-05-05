Schizophrenia in Children and Adolescents

Schizophrenia is a chronic disorder involving abnormal thoughts, perceptions, and social behavior and causing considerable problems with relationships and functioning. It lasts 6 months or more.

Schizophrenia is probably caused by chemical abnormalities in the brain and by problems during the brain’s development.

Adolescents withdraw, start having unusual emotions, and usually have hallucinations, delusions, and paranoia.

Doctors do tests to rule out other possible causes.

Antipsychotic medications can help control symptoms, and counseling can help adolescents and family members learn how to manage the disorder.

Schizophrenia is quite rare in childhood before adolescence. It typically begins anytime from mid-adolescence to a person's mid-30s, most often during a person's mid-20s. (See also Schizophrenia in adults.)

Schizophrenia probably occurs because of chemical abnormalities in the brain and problems during the brain’s development, which occur during pregnancy and early childhood. Doctors do not know exactly what causes these abnormalities.

However, experts agree that people can inherit a tendency to develop schizophrenia and that it is not caused by poor parenting or difficulties during childhood.

Recent research also indicates that there is an increased risk of developing certain psychotic disorders (namely, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia) among young adolescents who use cannabis products. This increased risk is not explained by genetic factors. There is concern that the recent legalization of marijuana may give adolescents (and their parents) a false sense of security about using this drug.

Symptoms Like adults with schizophrenia, children and adolescents with schizophrenia are likely to have A visit with a doctor or behavioral health specialist

Hallucinations

Delusions (false beliefs usually involving a misinterpretation of perceptions or experiences)

Paranoia, often fearing that others are planning to harm them or are controlling their thoughts In children, symptoms are likely to start more gradually and to become more severe than in adolescents or adults. Also, thinking is more likely to be impaired. Adolescents may withdraw, start having unusual emotions, and/or have hallucinations, delusions, and paranoia.

Diagnosis Evaluation of symptoms over time

Tests to rule out other disorders There is no specific diagnostic test for schizophrenia. Doctors base the diagnosis on a thorough evaluation of symptoms over time. Doctors also do tests to check for other conditions that can cause similar symptoms. Such conditions include brain infections, injuries, tumors, autoimmune disorders, and use of certain drugs (such as corticosteroids and many illicit drugs). Did You Know...