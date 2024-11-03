Psychosocial Development in Adolescents

One setting where a lot of cognitive development takes place is at school. School constitutes a large part of an adolescent’s existence. Difficulties in almost any area of life often affect how an adolescent behaves socially and performs academically at school.

Particular school issues may include

Fear of going to school

School avoidance

Dropping out

Academic underachievement

Fear of going to school may be generalized or related to a particular person (a teacher or another student—see Bullying) or event at school (such as physical education class). The adolescent may develop physical symptoms, such as abdominal pain, or may simply refuse to go to school. School personnel and family members should attempt to understand and address the reason and encourage the adolescent to attend school.

Adolescents who are repeatedly absent or drop out of school have made a conscious decision to miss school. These adolescents generally have poor academic achievement and have had little success in or satisfaction from school-related activities.

Adolescents at risk of dropping out should be made aware of other educational options, such as vocational training, graduate equivalent degrees (GED), and alternative programs.

School issues during the adolescent years may result from a combination of

Mental health disorders, such as anxiety or depression

Substance use

Family conflict

Learning disabilities

Behavioral issues

Inappropriate learning environments

Rebellion and a need for independence

Sometimes, school issues occur if an adolescent is not in the appropriate school grade or group, particularly in adolescents with a learning disability or mild intellectual disability that was not recognized early in life.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and learning disabilities, which typically begin earlier in childhood, may continue to cause school issues for adolescents. Occasionally, these disorders are first recognized during adolescence as school work becomes more challenging.

In general, adolescents with significant school issues should undergo a complete learning evaluation and a mental health evaluation. A professional educator may be needed to help support school participation.

Specific problems are treated as needed, and general support and encouragement are provided. Changes in the learning environment, and sometimes medications, can also be of great help to struggling adolescents.

The federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) requires that schools evaluate and provide appropriate services for students with learning disabilities and others who are not living up to their academic potential by providing individualized education plans (IEPs).