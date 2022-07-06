Introduction to Problems in Adolescents

For most children, adolescence is a period of good physical health. The most common problems during adolescence relate to

Leading causes of death and disability among adolescents are

Motor vehicle crashes and other unintentional injuries (accidents)

Injuries or death (homicide) resulting from interpersonal violence

Suicide

During this phase of development, adolescents begin to transition from childhood to adulthood. Issues of independence, identity, sexuality, and relationships define this developmental stage. Mental health problems, such as mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and other disorders (such as schizophrenia), may develop or first become apparent during adolescence. Suicide is a leading cause of death for this age group. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it, including changes in daily routines and school schedules, have impacted the mental health of many adolescents.

Eating disorders, such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa, most commonly develop during adolescence and are more common among girls. Many unhealthy behaviors that start during adolescence, such as consuming a poor diet, obesity, smoking, substance use, and violence, can lead to immediate health problems, long-term disorders, or poor health later in life.