Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Introduction to Problems in Adolescents

BySharon Levy, MD, MPH, Harvard Medical School
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2022 | Modified Sept 2022
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    For most children, adolescence is a period of good physical health. The most common problems during adolescence relate to

    Leading causes of death and disability among adolescents are

    • Motor vehicle crashes and other unintentional injuries (accidents)

    • Injuries or death (homicide) resulting from interpersonal violence

    • Suicide

    During this phase of development, adolescents begin to transition from childhood to adulthood. Issues of independence, identity, sexuality, and relationships define this developmental stage. Mental health problems, such as mood disorders, anxiety disorders, and other disorders (such as schizophrenia), may develop or first become apparent during adolescence. Suicide is a leading cause of death for this age group. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it, including changes in daily routines and school schedules, have impacted the mental health of many adolescents.

    Eating disorders, such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa, most commonly develop during adolescence and are more common among girls. Many unhealthy behaviors that start during adolescence, such as consuming a poor diet, obesity, smoking, substance use, and violence, can lead to immediate health problems, long-term disorders, or poor health later in life.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.