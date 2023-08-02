Пневмомедіастинум

Pneumomediastinum is air in mediastinal interstices.

The main causes of pneumomediastinum are

Alveolar rupture with dissection of air into the interstitium of the lung with translocation to the mediastinum

Esophageal perforation

Esophageal or bowel rupture with dissection of air from the neck or the abdomen into the mediastinum

Tension pneumomediastinum with compression of mediastinal structures is rare.

The primary symptom is substernal chest pain which can, on occasion, be severe.

Physical examination may show subcutaneous emphysema, usually in the suprasternal notch, along with a crunching or clicking noise synchronous with the heartbeat; this noise is best heard over the heart when the patient is in the left lateral decubitus position (Hamman sign).

Pneumomediastinum Note air in the mediastinum and in soft tissues of the neck.

The diagnosis is confirmed by chest x-ray, which shows air in the mediastinum.

The cause of pneumomediastinum must be identified to rule out esophageal perforation, which requires hospitalization and treatment.

