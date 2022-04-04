Шизоафективний розлад

Schizoaffective disorder is characterized by psychosis, other symptoms of schizophrenia, and significant mood symptoms. It is differentiated from schizophrenia by occurrence of ≥ 1 episode of depression or mania in a person's lifetime.

Psychosis refers to symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, disorganized thinking and speech, and bizarre and inappropriate motor behavior (including catatonia) that indicate loss of contact with reality.

Schizoaffective disorder is considered when psychosis and mood symptoms coexist. The diagnosis requires that significant mood symptoms (depressive or manic) be present for > 50% of the total duration of illness, concurrent with ≥ 2 symptoms of schizophrenia (delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, grossly disorganized or catatonic behavior, negative symptoms).

Differentiating schizoaffective disorder from schizophrenia and mood disorders may require longitudinal assessment of symptoms and symptom progression.