Антипсихотичні препарати

About 95% of all antipsychotics prescribed in the US are SGAs.

SGAs block dopamine receptors more selectively than conventional antipsychotics, decreasing the likelihood of extrapyramidal (motor) adverse effects. Greater binding to serotonergic receptors may contribute to the antipsychotic actions on positive symptoms and the adverse effect benefits of SGAs.

SGAs also do the following:

Tend to alleviate positive symptoms

May lessen negative symptoms to a greater extent than do conventional antipsychotics (although such differences have been questioned)

May cause less cognitive blunting

Are less likely to have extrapyramidal adverse effects (including a much lower risk of tardive dyskinesia)

Increase prolactin slightly or not at all (except risperidone, which increases prolactin as much as do conventional antipsychotics)

Can generate a metabolic syndrome, with insulin resistance, weight gain, and hypertension.

SGAs may appear to lessen negative symptoms because they are less likely to have parkinsonian adverse effects than conventional antipsychotics.

Clozapine, the first SGA, is the only SGA shown to be effective in up to 50% of patients resistant to conventional antipsychotics. Clozapine reduces negative symptoms, reduces suicidality, has few or no motor adverse effects, and has minimal risk of causing tardive dyskinesia, but it has other adverse effects, including sedation, hypotension, tachycardia, weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and increased salivation. It also may cause seizures in a dose-dependent fashion. The most serious adverse effect is agranulocytosis, which can occur in about 1% of patients. Consequently, frequent monitoring of white blood cells (done weekly for the first 6 months and every 2 weeks thereafter, then once a month after a year) is required in the US, and clozapine is generally reserved for patients who have responded inadequately to other drugs.

Newer SGAs (see table Second-Generation Antipsychotics) provide some of the benefits of clozapine without the risk of agranulocytosis and are generally preferable to conventional antipsychotics for treatment of an acute episode and for prevention of recurrence. However, in a large, long-term, controlled clinical trial, symptom relief using any of 4 SGAs (olanzapine, risperidone, quetiapine, ziprasidone) was no greater than that with perphenazine, a conventional antipsychotic with anticholinergic effects. In a follow-up study, patients who left the study prematurely were randomized to one of the 3 other study SGAs or to clozapine; this study demonstrated a clear advantage of clozapine over the other SGAs. Hence, clozapine seems to be the only effective treatment for patients who have failed treatment with a conventional antipsychotic or an SGA. However, clozapine remains underused, probably because of lower tolerability and need for continuous blood monitoring.

Lumateperone is the newest SGA for treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It appears to improve psychosocial function with fewer metabolic and motor side effects. It should not be used in older patients with dementia-related psychosis, in whom it carries an increased risk of death. Other side effects include sedation and dry mouth.

Newer SGAs are very similar to each other in efficacy but differ in adverse effects, so drug choice is based on individual response and on other drug characteristics. For example, olanzapine, which has a relatively high rate of sedation, may be prescribed for patients with prominent agitation or insomnia; less sedating drugs might be preferred for patients with lethargy. A 4- to 8-week trial is usually required to assess full efficacy and adverse effect profile. After acute symptoms have stabilized, maintenance treatment is initiated; for it, the lowest dose that prevents symptom recurrence is used. Aripiprazole, olanzapine, and risperidone are available in a long-acting injectable formulation.

Weight gain, hyperlipidemia, and elevated risk of type 2 diabetes are the major adverse effects of SGAs. Thus, before treatment with SGAs is begun, all patients should be screened for risk factors, including personal or family history of diabetes, weight, waist circumference, blood pressure, and fasting plasma glucose and lipid profile. Those found to have or be at significant risk of metabolic syndrome may be better treated with ziprasidone or aripiprazole than the other SGAs. Patient and family education regarding symptoms and signs of diabetes, including polyuria, polydipsia, weight loss, and diabetic ketoacidosis (nausea, vomiting, dehydration, rapid respiration, clouding of sensorium), should be provided. In addition, nutritional and physical activity counseling should be provided to all patients when they start taking an SGA. All patients taking an SGA require periodic monitoring of weight, body mass index, and fasting plasma glucose and referral for specialty evaluation if they develop hyperlipidemia or type 2 diabetes.

Sometimes, combining an antipsychotic with another drug is beneficial (1). These drugs include

Antidepressants/selective serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors

Another antipsychotic

Lithium

Benzodiazepines

Investigational new drugs that antagonize the dopamine receptor are under development, including ABT-925, BL1020, ITI 007, JNJ-37822681, and other novel drugs (2).