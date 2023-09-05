Антисоціальний розлад особистості (АСРО)

Patients with antisocial personality disorder may express their disregard for others and for the law by destroying property, harassing others, or stealing. They may deceive, exploit, con, or manipulate people to get what they want (eg, money, power, sex). They may use an alias.

These patients are impulsive; they do not plan ahead or consider the consequences for or the safety of self or others. As a result, they may suddenly change jobs, homes, or relationships. They may speed and drive while intoxicated, sometimes leading to crashes. They may consume excessive amounts of alcohol or take illicit drugs.

Patients with antisocial personality disorder are socially and financially irresponsible. They may change jobs with no plan for getting another. They may not seek employment when opportunities are available. They may not pay their bills, default on loans, or not pay child support.

These patients are often easily provoked and physically aggressive; they may start fights or abuse their spouse or partner. In sexual relationships, they may be irresponsible and exploit their partner and be unable to remain monogamous.

Remorse for actions is lacking. Patients with antisocial personality disorder may rationalize their actions by blaming those they hurt (eg, they deserved it) or the way life is (eg, unfair). They are determined not to be pushed around and to do what they think is best for themselves at any cost.

These patients lack empathy for others and may be contemptuous of or indifferent to the feelings, rights, and suffering of others.

Patients with antisocial personality disorder may be very opinionated, self-assured, or arrogant. They may be charming, voluble, and verbally facile in their efforts to get what they want.