Нарцисичний розлад особистості (НРО)

Patients with narcissistic personality disorder overestimate their abilities and exaggerate their achievements. They think they are superior, unique, or special. Their overestimation of their own worth and achievements often implies an underestimation of the worth and achievements of others.

These patients are preoccupied with fantasies of great achievements—of being admired for their overwhelming intelligence or beauty, of having prestige and influence, or of experiencing a great love. They feel they should associate only with others as special and talented as themselves, not ordinary people. This association with extraordinary people is used to support and enhance their self-esteem.

Because patients with narcissistic disorder need to be admired, their self-esteem depends on the positive regard of others and is thus usually very fragile. People with this disorder are often watching to see what others think of them and evaluating how well they are doing. They are sensitive to and bothered by the criticism of others and by failure, which makes them feel humiliated and defeated. They may respond with rage or contempt, or they may viciously counterattack. Or they may withdraw or outwardly accept the situation in an effort to protect their sense of self-importance (grandiosity). They may avoid situations in which they can fail.