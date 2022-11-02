All infants and young children cry as a form of communication; it is the only means they have to express a need. Thus, most crying is in response to hunger, discomfort (eg, a wet diaper), or separation, and it ceases when the needs are met (eg, by feeding, changing, cuddling). This crying is normal and tends to lessen in duration and frequency after 3 months of age. However, crying that persists after attempts to address routine needs and efforts to console or that is prolonged in relation to the child’s baseline should be investigated to identify a specific cause.
Etiology of Crying
Cause of crying is
Organic in < 5%
Functional in 95%
Органічний
Organic causes of crying, although rare, must always be considered. Causes to consider are classified as cardiac, gastrointestinal, infectious, and traumatic ( Дивитися таблицю: Деякі причини плачу). Of these, potential life threats include heart failure, intussusception, volvulus, meningitis (see also Bacterial Meningitis in Infants Over 3 Months of Age and Neonatal Bacterial Meningitis), and injuries, particularly intracranial bleeding due to head trauma.
Colic is excessive crying that occurs in infants ≤ 4 months of age, that has no identifiable organic cause, and that occurs at least 3 hours/day > 3 days/week for > 3 weeks.
Деякі причини плачу
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Cardiac
Delayed or absent femoral pulses
Tachypnea
Cough
Diaphoresis
Poor feeding
Systolic ejection murmur, systolic click
Chest x-ray
ECG
Ultrasonography
Tachypnea
Cough
Diaphoresis
Poor feeding
Third heart sound (S3) gallop
Chest x-ray
ECG
Echocardiography
Supraventricular tachycardia
Tachypnea
Cough
Diaphoresis
Poor feeding
Heart rate > 180 beats/minute (usually 220–280 beats/minute in infants; 180–220 beats/minute in older children)
Chest x-ray
ECG
Gastrointestinal
Anal tears or fissures
History of decreased stool frequency and hard pellet stools
Distended abdomen
Clinical evaluation
Hyperactive bowel sounds
Loose, frequent stools
Clinical evaluation
History of spitting up, arching, or crying after feedings
Swallowing study
Esophageal pH or impedance probe study
Severe colicky abdominal pain alternating with calm, pain-free periods
Lethargy
Vomiting
Currant-jelly stools
Ultrasonography
Abdominal x-ray
Air enema
Cow's milk protein intolerance (milk protein allergy)
Vomiting
Diarrhea or constipation
Poor feeding
Failure to thrive
Stool heme test
Volvulus
Bilious vomiting
Tender, distended abdomen
Bloody stools
Absent bowel sounds
Abdominal x-ray
Barium enema
Tender, erythematous mass in groin
Clinical evaluation
Infection
Fever
Inconsolability, irritability
Lethargy
Bulging anterior fontanelle in infants (see Neonatal Bacterial Meningitis)
Nuchal rigidity (meningismus) in older children (see Bacterial Meningitis in Infants Over 3 Months of Age)
Lumbar puncture for cerebrospinal fluid testing
Fever
Pulling at ears or complaints of ear pain
Erythematous, opaque, bulging tympanic membrane
Clinical evaluation
Respiratory infection (bronchiolitis, pneumonia)
Fever
Sometimes cough
Tachypnea
Sometimes hypoxia
Sometimes wheezing, crackles, or decreased breath sounds on auscultation
Chest x-ray
Urinary tract infection (UTI)
Fever
Possible vomiting
Urinalysis and culture
Trauma
Corneal abrasion
Crying with no other symptoms
Fluorescein test
Fracture (eg, due to child abuse)
Area of swelling and/or ecchymoses
Favoring of a limb
Skeletal survey x-rays to check for current and old fractures
Hair tourniquet
Swollen tip of a toe, finger, or penis with hair wrapped around the appendage proximal to the swelling
Clinical evaluation
Head trauma with intracranial bleeding
Inconsolable, high-pitched cry
Localized swelling on skull with underlying deformity
Head CT
Abusive head trauma (shaken baby syndrome)
Inconsolable, high-pitched cry
Lethargy
Seizure activity
Head CT
Retinal examination
Skeletal survey
Other
Cold drugs
History of recent cold drug therapy
Clinical evaluation
Swollen erythematous asymmetric scrotum, absent cremasteric reflex
Doppler ultrasonography or nuclear scanning of the scrotum
Vaccine reaction
History of recent immunization
Clinical evaluation
Evaluation of Crying
Історія
History of present illness focuses on onset of crying, duration, response to attempts to console, and frequency or uniqueness of episodes. Parents should be asked about associated events or conditions, including recent immunizations, trauma (eg, falls), interaction with a sibling, infections, drug use, and relationship of crying with feedings and bowel movements.
Review of systems focuses on symptoms of causative disorders, including constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, arching of back, explosive stools, and bloody stools (gastrointestinal disorders); fever, cough, wheezing, nasal congestion, and difficulty breathing (respiratory infection); and apparent pain during bathing or changing (trauma).
Past medical history should note previous episodes of crying and conditions that can potentially predispose to crying (eg, history of heart disease, developmental delay).
Фізикальне обстеження
Examination begins with a review of vital signs, particularly for fever and tachypnea. Initial observation assesses the infant or child for signs of lethargy or distress and notes how the parents are interacting with the child.
The infant or child is undressed and observed for signs of respiratory distress (eg, superclavicular and subcostal retractions, cyanosis). The entire body surface is inspected for swelling, bruising, and abrasions.
Auscultatory examination focuses on signs of respiratory infection (eg, wheezing, crackles, decreased breath sounds) and cardiac compromise (eg, tachycardia, gallop, holosystolic murmur, systolic click). The abdomen is palpated for signs of tenderness. The diaper is removed for examination of the genitals and anus to look for signs of testicular torsion (eg, red-ecchymotic scrotum, pain on palpation), hair tourniquet on the penis, inguinal hernia (eg, swelling in the inguinal region or scrotum), and anal fissures.
Extremities are examined for signs of fracture (eg, swelling, erythema, tenderness, pain with passive motion). Fingers and toes are checked for hair tourniquets.
The ears are examined for signs of trauma (eg, blood in the canal or behind the tympanic membrane) or infection (eg, red, bulging tympanic membrane). The corneas are stained with fluorescein and examined with a blue light to rule out corneal abrasion, and the fundi are examined with an ophthalmoscope for signs of hemorrhage. (If retinal hemorrhages are suspected, examination by an ophthalmologist is advised.) The oropharynx is examined for signs of thrush or oral abrasions. The skull is gently palpated for signs of fracture.
Ознаки небезпеки
The following findings are of particular concern:
Respiratory distress
Bruising and abrasions
Extreme irritability
Fever and inconsolability
Fever in an infant ≤ 8 weeks of age
Інтерпретація результатів
A high index of suspicion is warranted when evaluating crying. Parental concern is an important variable. When concern is high, the clinician should be wary even when there are no conclusive findings because the parents may be reacting subconsciously to subtle but significant changes. Conversely, a very low level of parental concern, particularly if there is lack of parental interaction with the infant or child, can indicate a bonding problem or an inability to assess and manage the child’s needs. Inconsistency of the history and the child’s clinical presentation should raise concerns about possible abuse.
It is helpful to distinguish the general area of concern. For example, with fever, the most likely etiology is infectious; respiratory distress without fever indicates possible cardiac etiology or pain. Abnormalities in stool history or abdominal pain during examination is consistent with a gastrointestinal etiology. Specific findings often suggest certain causes ( Дивитися таблицю: Деякі причини плачу).
The time frame is also helpful. Crying that has been intermittent over a number of days is of less concern than sudden, constant crying. Whether the cry is exclusive to a time of day or night is helpful. For example, recent onset of crying at night in an otherwise happy, healthy infant or child may be consistent with separation anxiety or sleep association issues.
The character of the cry is also revealing. Parents frequently can distinguish a cry that is painful in character from a frantic or scared cry. It is also important to determine the level of acuity. An inconsolable infant or child is of more concern than an infant or child who is well-appearing and consolable in the office.
Дослідження
Testing is targeted at the suspected cause ( Дивитися таблицю: Деякі причини плачу) and particular attention is paid to potential life threats, unless the history and physical examination are sufficient for diagnosis. When there are few or no specific clinical findings and no testing is immediately indicated, close follow-up and reevaluation are appropriate.
Treatment of Crying
The underlying organic disorder should be treated. Support and encouragement are important for parents when the infant or child has no apparent underlying disorder. Swaddling an infant in the first month of life can be helpful. Holding an infant or child is helpful in decreasing the duration of crying.
It is also valuable to encourage parents, if they are feeling frustrated, to take a break from a crying baby and put the infant or child down in a safe environment for a few minutes. Educating parents and “giving permission” to take a break are helpful in preventing abuse. Supplying resources for support services to parents who seem overwhelmed may prevent future concerns.
Ключові моменти
Crying is part of normal development and is most prevalent during the first 3 months of life.
Excessive crying with organic causes needs to be differentiated from colic.
Less than 5% of crying has an organic cause.
When no organic cause is identified, parents may need support.