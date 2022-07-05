Доброякісні пухлини та кісти кісток

An aneurysmal bone cyst is an idiopathic expansile lesion that usually develops before age 25 years. This cystic lesion usually occurs in the metaphyseal region of the long bones, but almost any bone may be affected. It tends to grow slowly. A periosteal new bone shell forms around the expansile lesion and is often wider than the original bone. Pain and swelling are common. The lesion may be present for a few weeks to a year before diagnosis.

The appearance on x-ray is often characteristic: The lucent area is usually well circumscribed and eccentric; the periosteum bulges (balloons), extending into the soft tissues, and may be surrounded by new bone formation. MRI typically shows fluid-fluid levels. On imaging, some aneurysmal bone cyst–like lesions may appear more ominous, having characteristics similar to osteosarcoma, and thus should raise suspicion of telangiectatic osteosarcoma. A solid variant aneurysmal bone cyst can be confused radiographically for a giant cell tumor of bone at the very end of the bone.

A biopsy-confirmed aneurysmal bone cyst can be injected with doxycycline, albumin, and air that forms an injectable foam. More than one or two injections may be needed. Other sclerosing alcohol-based agents have been used. Surgical removal of the entire lesion is the most successful treatment; regression after incomplete removal sometimes occurs. Radiation should be avoided when possible because sarcomas occasionally develop after radiation treatment. However, radiation may be the treatment of choice in completely surgically inaccessible vertebral lesions that are compressing the spinal cord.