Комунікативні розлади у дітей

About 5% of children entering first grade have a speech disorder. In speech disorders, speech production is impaired. Speech disorders include the following:

Hypernasal voice quality: Hypernasality is typically caused by a cleft palate or other structural abnormality that prevents normal closure of the soft palate with the pharyngeal wall (velopharyngeal insufficiency).

Stuttering: Developmental stuttering, the usual form of stuttering, typically begins between age 2 years and 5 years and is more common among boys. The etiology of stuttering is unknown, but family clustering is common. Neurologic disorders (eg, stroke, traumatic brain injury) may also cause stuttering.

Articulation disorders: Most children with disordered articulation have no detectable physical cause. Secondary dysarthria can result from neurologic disorders that impair innervation or coordination of speech muscles. Because swallowing muscles are also usually affected, dysphagia may be noticed before dysarthria is detected. Hearing disorders and structural abnormalities (eg, of the tongue, lip, or palate) can also impair articulation.

Speech therapy is helpful in many primary speech disorders. Children who have lesions that cause velopharyngeal insufficiency generally require surgery as well as speech therapy.