Велофарингеальна недостатність

Direct inspection with a fiberoptic nasoendoscope

Velopharyngeal insufficiency is suspected in patients with the typical speech abnormalities.

Palpation of the midline of the soft palate may detect an occult submucous cleft, usually in patients with bifid uvula. Direct inspection with a fiberoptic nasoendoscope is the primary diagnostic technique.

Multiview videofluoroscopy during connected speech and swallowing (modified barium swallow), done in collaboration with a speech pathologist, should be used only when other diagnostic measures do not provide the necessary information.