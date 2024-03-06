Огляд порушень метаболізму жирних кислот і гліцерину

Fatty acids are the preferred energy source for the heart and an important energy source for skeletal muscle during prolonged exertion. Also, during fasting, the bulk of the body’s energy needs must be supplied by fat metabolism. Using fat as an energy source requires catabolizing adipose tissue into free fatty acid and glycerol. The free fatty acid is metabolized in the liver and peripheral tissue via beta-oxidation into acetyl CoA; the glycerol is used by the liver for triglyceride synthesis or for gluconeogenesis. Carnitine is required for long-chain fatty acid oxidation. Carnitine deficiencies can be primary or secondary. Secondary carnitine deficiency is a secondary biochemical feature of many organic acidemias and fatty acid oxidation defects.
There are a number of other disorders of fatty acid and glycerol metabolism, including those involving
See also Approach to the Patient With a Suspected Inherited Disorder of Metabolism.
Порушення метаболізму кетонів
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA synthase-2 deficiency (605911*)
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA synthase
Biochemical profile: See below
Clinical features: Episodic nonketotic hypoglycemia, encephalopathy, hepatomegaly
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA lyase deficiency (246450*)
3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA lyase
Biochemical profile: Hypoglycemia, metabolic acidosis without ketonuria
Clinical features: Irritability, lethargy, vomiting
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting, leucine restriction
Succinyl-CoA:3-oxoacid-CoA transferase deficiency (245050*)
Succinyl-CoA 3-oxoacid-CoA transferase
Biochemical profile: Ketonuria
Clinical features: Severe episodic ketoacidosis, vomiting, hyperventilation
Treatment: Glucose during acute episodes plus judicious use of bicarbonate, high-carbohydrate diet with some restriction of protein and fat
Mitochondrial acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase deficiency (203750*)
Mitochondrial acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase
Biochemical profile: Severe metabolic acidosis, hypoglycemia, ketonuria
Clinical features: Lethargy, vomiting
Treatment: Avoidance of fasting
Cytoplasmic acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase deficiency (614055*)
Cytoplasmic acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase
Biochemical profile: Ketonuria
Clinical features: Intellectual disability, hypotonia
Treatment: Not established
Інші порушення жирового обміну
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Sjögren-Larsson syndrome (270200*)
Fatty aldehyde dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: No readily detectable plasma or urinary abnormality
Clinical features: Ichthyosis, intellectual disability, spastic diplegia or tetraplegia, retinopathy, seizures
Treatment: Symptomatic; topical keratolytics or systemic retinoids, reduced long-chain fat and increased medium-chain triglycerides in diet
Додаткова інформація
Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database: Complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information