skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Огляд порушень метаболізму жирних кислот і гліцерину

ЗаMatt Demczko, MD, Mitochondrial Medicine, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Переглянуто/перевірено бер. 2024

Fatty acids are the preferred energy source for the heart and an important energy source for skeletal muscle during prolonged exertion. Also, during fasting, the bulk of the body’s energy needs must be supplied by fat metabolism. Using fat as an energy source requires catabolizing adipose tissue into free fatty acid and glycerol. The free fatty acid is metabolized in the liver and peripheral tissue via beta-oxidation into acetyl CoA; the glycerol is used by the liver for triglyceride synthesis or for gluconeogenesis. Carnitine is required for long-chain fatty acid oxidation. Carnitine deficiencies can be primary or secondary. Secondary carnitine deficiency is a secondary biochemical feature of many organic acidemias and fatty acid oxidation defects.

There are a number of other disorders of fatty acid and glycerol metabolism, including those involving

See also Approach to the Patient With a Suspected Inherited Disorder of Metabolism.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Порушення метаболізму кетонів

Disease (OMIM Number)

Defective Proteins or Enzymes

Comments

3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA synthase-2 deficiency (605911*)

3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA synthase

Biochemical profile: See below

Clinical features: Episodic nonketotic hypoglycemia, encephalopathy, hepatomegaly

Treatment: Avoidance of fasting

3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA lyase deficiency (246450*)

3-Hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl-CoA lyase

Biochemical profile: Hypoglycemia, metabolic acidosis without ketonuria

Clinical features: Irritability, lethargy, vomiting

Treatment: Avoidance of fasting, leucine restriction

Succinyl-CoA:3-oxoacid-CoA transferase deficiency (245050*)

Succinyl-CoA 3-oxoacid-CoA transferase

Biochemical profile: Ketonuria

Clinical features: Severe episodic ketoacidosis, vomiting, hyperventilation

Treatment: Glucose during acute episodes plus judicious use of bicarbonate, high-carbohydrate diet with some restriction of protein and fat

Mitochondrial acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase deficiency (203750*)

Mitochondrial acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase

Biochemical profile: Severe metabolic acidosis, hypoglycemia, ketonuria

Clinical features: Lethargy, vomiting

Treatment: Avoidance of fasting

Cytoplasmic acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase deficiency (614055*)

Cytoplasmic acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase

Biochemical profile: Ketonuria

Clinical features: Intellectual disability, hypotonia

Treatment: Not established

* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Інші порушення жирового обміну

Disease (OMIM Number)

Defective Proteins or Enzymes

Comments

Sjögren-Larsson syndrome (270200*)

Fatty aldehyde dehydrogenase

Biochemical profile: No readily detectable plasma or urinary abnormality

Clinical features: Ichthyosis, intellectual disability, spastic diplegia or tetraplegia, retinopathy, seizures

Treatment: Symptomatic; topical keratolytics or systemic retinoids, reduced long-chain fat and increased medium-chain triglycerides in diet

* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.

Додаткова інформація

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database: Complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.