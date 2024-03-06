Порушення метаболізму метіоніну

This disorder is caused by an autosomal recessive deficiency of cystathionine beta-synthase, which catalyzes cystathionine formation from homocysteine and serine. Homocysteine accumulates and dimerizes to form the disulfide homocystine, which is excreted in the urine. Because remethylation is intact, some of the additional homocysteine is converted to methionine, which accumulates in the blood. Excess homocysteine predisposes to thrombosis and has adverse effects on connective tissue (perhaps involving fibrillin), particularly the eyes and skeleton; adverse neurologic effects may be due to thrombosis or a direct effect.

Arterial and venous thromboembolic phenomena can occur at any age. Many patients develop ectopia lentis (lens subluxation), intellectual disability, and osteoporosis. Patients can have a marfanoid habitus even though they are not usually tall.

Diagnosis of classic homocystinuria is by neonatal screening for elevated serum methionine; elevated total plasma homocysteine levels and/or DNA testing are confirmatory. Enzymatic assay in skin fibroblasts can also be done.

Treatment of classic homocystinuria is a low-methionine diet and L-cysteine supplementation combined with high-dose pyridoxine (a cystathionine synthetase cofactor) orally once a day. Because about half of patients respond to high-dose pyridoxine alone, some clinicians do not restrict methionine intake in these patients. Betaine (trimethylglycine), which enhances remethylation, can also help lower homocysteine. Betaine dosage is usually started at 100 to 125 mg/kg orally 2 times a day and titrated based on homocysteine levels; requirements vary widely, sometimes ≥ 9 g/day is needed. Folate 1 to 5 mg orally once a day is also given.

With early treatment, intellectual outcome is normal or near normal.

Vitamin C, 100 mg orally once a day, may also be given to help prevent thromboembolism.