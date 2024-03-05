Синдром Гієна-Барре (СГБ)

Intensive supportive care

IV immune globulin (IVIG) or plasma exchange

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a medical emergency, requiring constant monitoring and support of vital functions, typically in an intensive care unit. Forced vital capacity should be measured frequently so that respiration can be assisted if necessary; if vital capacity is < 15 mL/kg, endotracheal intubation is indicated. Inability to lift the head off the pillow by flexing the neck is another danger sign; it frequently develops simultaneously with phrenic nerve (diaphragm) weakness.

If oral fluid intake is difficult, IV fluids are given as needed to maintain a urine volume of at least 1 to 1.5 L/day. Extremities should be protected from trauma and from the pressure of bed rest.

Heat therapy helps relieve pain, making early physical therapy possible. Immobilization, which may cause ankylosis and contractures, should be avoided. Passive full-range joint movement should be started immediately, and active exercises should be initiated when acute symptoms subside. Low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) helps prevent deep venous thrombosis in bedbound patients.

Given early, IVIG is the treatment of choice (1, 2, 3). It can be given in one the following ways:

IVIG 2 g/kg over 1 to 2 days, with acetaminophen 650 mg and diphenhydramine 25 mg given orally 30 minutes before

IVIG given more slowly, as 400 mg/kg IV once a day for 5 consecutive days

IVIG has some benefit up to 1 month from disease onset.

Plasma exchange helps when done early; it is used if IVIG is ineffective. Plasma exchange shortens the disease course and hospital stay, and reduces mortality risk and incidence of permanent paralysis (4). However, it may cause hypotension due to large fluid shifts, and IV access may be difficult or cause complications. Plasma exchange removes any previously administered IVIG, negating its benefits, and so should never be done during or soon after use of IVIG. Waiting at least 2 to 3 days after stopping IVIG is recommended.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Corticosteroids do not improve and may worsen the outcome. Eculizumab may be beneficial, but further study is needed before it can be recommended (5).