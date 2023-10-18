skip to main content
Підозрілі дані анамнезу в пацієнтів із посиленим серцебиттям

Finding

Possible Cause

Occasional skipped beats

PACs, PVCs

Rapid, regular palpitations with sudden onset and termination

Often history of recurrence

PSVT, atrial flutter with 2:1 atrioventricular block, VT

Syncope following palpitations

Sinus node dysfunction, atrioventricular bypass tract (such as in Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome), congenital long QT syndrome, VT, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter

Palpitations during exercise or an emotional episode

Sinus tachycardia (particularly in healthy people)

Ventricular arrhythmia from exercise-induced ischemia (particularly in people with congenital arrhythmic disorders or CAD)

Palpitations following episodic* drug use

Drug-induced cause

Sense of doom, anxiety, or panic

Suggests (but does not confirm) a psychological factor

Recent surgery (postoperative period)

Sinus tachycardia (eg, due to infection, bleeding, pulmonary embolism, pain), atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter

Recurrent episodes since childhood

Supraventricular arrhythmia (eg, atrioventricular nodal reentrant bypass tract, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome)

Congenital long QT syndrome (usually manifests during adolescence)

Family history of syncope or sudden death

Brugada syndrome, congenital long QT syndrome, inherited dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

* The role of regular use of drugs (particularly medications) or substances (eg, daily caffeine) can be hard to determine; sometimes a trial of withdrawal is diagnostic. All drugs with cardiovascular effects, most psychoactive drugs, and drugs capable of causing hypokalemia or hypomagnesemia must be suspected.

CAD = coronary artery disease; PACs = premature atrial contractions; PSVT = paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia; PVCs = premature ventricular contractions; VT = ventricular tachycardia.

