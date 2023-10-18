Підозрілі дані анамнезу в пацієнтів із посиленим серцебиттям
Finding
Possible Cause
Occasional skipped beats
Rapid, regular palpitations with sudden onset and termination
Often history of recurrence
PSVT, atrial flutter with 2:1 atrioventricular block, VT
Syncope following palpitations
Sinus node dysfunction, atrioventricular bypass tract (such as in Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome), congenital long QT syndrome, VT, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter
Palpitations during exercise or an emotional episode
Sinus tachycardia (particularly in healthy people)
Ventricular arrhythmia from exercise-induced ischemia (particularly in people with congenital arrhythmic disorders or CAD)
Palpitations following episodic* drug use
Drug-induced cause
Sense of doom, anxiety, or panic
Suggests (but does not confirm) a psychological factor
Recent surgery (postoperative period)
Sinus tachycardia (eg, due to infection, bleeding, pulmonary embolism, pain), atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter
Recurrent episodes since childhood
Supraventricular arrhythmia (eg, atrioventricular nodal reentrant bypass tract, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome)
Congenital long QT syndrome (usually manifests during adolescence)
Family history of syncope or sudden death
Brugada syndrome, congenital long QT syndrome, inherited dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
* The role of regular use of drugs (particularly medications) or substances (eg, daily caffeine) can be hard to determine; sometimes a trial of withdrawal is diagnostic. All drugs with cardiovascular effects, most psychoactive drugs, and drugs capable of causing hypokalemia or hypomagnesemia must be suspected.
CAD = coronary artery disease; PACs = premature atrial contractions; PSVT = paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia; PVCs = premature ventricular contractions; VT = ventricular tachycardia.