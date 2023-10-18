skip to main content
Деякі симптоми з боку порожнини рота та їх можливі причини

Symptom

Causes

Bleeding or pain with brushing (common)

Acute necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis (rare)

Bleeding diathesis*

Gingivitis (most common)

Leukemia*

Ear pain, referred (fairly common)

Inflamed gingival flap around a partly erupted mandibular third molar (pericoronitis)

Localized osteitis (dry socket) after lower molar extraction

Dental caries

Face, head, or neck pain (uncommon, except with poorly fitting dental appliances or Temporomandibular disorders)

Eagle syndrome

Infection

Malocclusion

Occult lesions with low-grade anaerobic infections spreading to the bone

Poorly fitting dental appliances

Spasm of the masticatory muscles

Temporomandibular disorders

Facial numbness or paresthesias (uncommon, except with stroke)

Antrum or nasopharynx tumor

Brain stem tumors

Extraction of a mandibular molar causing damage to the inferior alveolar nerve

Multiple sclerosis

Oral tumor (rare)

Stroke

Viral infection (facial nerve palsy)

Masticatory fatigue (rare, except with poorly fitting dentures)

Congenital muscular or neuromuscular disorder (in younger people)

Myasthenia gravis (a cardinal symptom)

Poorly occluding dentures (in older people)

Masticatory pain or jaw claudication (rare)

Giant cell arteritis

Weight loss (fairly common)

Poorly fitting dental appliances

Stomatitis

Temporomandibular disorder

Too loose, too few, or painful teeth

* May first manifest as easily induced gingival hemorrhaging.

Elongation of the styloid process or ossification of the stylohyoid ligament, causing pain when the head is turned.

May cause paresthesia of the lower lip.

