Деякі симптоми з боку порожнини рота та їх можливі причини
Symptom
Causes
Bleeding or pain with brushing (common)
Acute necrotizing ulcerative gingivitis (rare)
Gingivitis (most common)
Ear pain, referred (fairly common)
Inflamed gingival flap around a partly erupted mandibular third molar (pericoronitis)
Localized osteitis (dry socket) after lower molar extraction
Face, head, or neck pain (uncommon, except with poorly fitting dental appliances or Temporomandibular disorders)
Eagle syndrome†
Infection
Occult lesions with low-grade anaerobic infections spreading to the bone
Poorly fitting dental appliances
Spasm of the masticatory muscles
Facial numbness or paresthesias (uncommon, except with stroke)
Antrum or nasopharynx tumor
Brain stem tumors
Extraction of a mandibular molar causing damage to the inferior alveolar nerve‡
Oral tumor (rare)
Stroke
Viral infection (facial nerve palsy)
Masticatory fatigue (rare, except with poorly fitting dentures)
Congenital muscular or neuromuscular disorder (in younger people)
Myasthenia gravis (a cardinal symptom)
Poorly occluding dentures (in older people)
Masticatory pain or jaw claudication (rare)
Weight loss (fairly common)
Poorly fitting dental appliances
Too loose, too few, or painful teeth
* May first manifest as easily induced gingival hemorrhaging.
† Elongation of the styloid process or ossification of the stylohyoid ligament, causing pain when the head is turned.
‡ May cause paresthesia of the lower lip.