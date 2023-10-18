Деякі гінекологічні причини тазового болю
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Cyclic pain, related to menses
Crampy or dull pain a few days before or at onset of menses, sometimes with headache, nausea, constipation, diarrhea, or urinary frequency
Symptoms usually peaking in 24 hours but sometimes persisting for 2–3 days after onset of menses
History and physical examination
Transvaginal ultrasound to exclude other causes
Dysmenorrhea or pelvic pain not related to menses; pain can be mild to severe
Classic triad of dysmenorrhea, dyspareunia, and infertility; sometimes painful defecation
In advanced disease, pelvic examination with cervical or uterine malposition, tender nodules in the posterior cul de sac, immobile uterus or adnexa, or fixed adnexal mass (endometrioma)
Pelvic examination
Laparoscopic biopsy (gold standard)
Transvaginal ultrasound or MRI prior to laparoscopy or if laparoscopy is not possible (due to lack of facility or surgeon)
Infrequently, laparotomy, sigmoidoscopy, or cystoscopy
Dysmenorrhea or pelvic pain not related to menses; pain can be mild to severe
Transvaginal ultrasound
MRI if ultrasound is inconclusive
Pathology after hysterectomy
Mittelschmerz
Sudden onset of severe, sharp pain lasting 1–2 days in midcycle (during ovulation)
Sometimes light spotty vaginal bleeding
History and physical examination
Transvaginal ultrasound to exclude other causes
Constant or intermittent pain, unrelated to menses
Adnexal mass (benign or malignant tumor or other type of mass)
Dull, persistent unilateral pain
Palpable pelvic mass
Transvaginal ultrasound
Additional tests such as tumor markers or abdominal and pelvic CT or MRI, if needed
Ruptured ovarian cyst
Acute onset of pelvic pain, most severe at onset and often decreasing over a few hours, may be associated with sexual intercourse
Associated with vaginal bleeding, nausea, vomiting, or peritoneal signs
Transvaginal ultrasound
CBC (if significant bleeding is suspected)
Sudden onset of severe, unilateral pain, occasionally colicky (intermittent torsion)
Often with nausea, vomiting, peritoneal signs, and cervical motion tenderness
Usually an ovary enlarged > 5 cm due to a mass or ovarian stimulation
Transvaginal ultrasound with color Doppler flow studies
Laparoscopy
Gradual onset of pelvic pain; sometimes dyspareunia
Sometimes fever
Cervical motion tenderness, uterine, and adnexal tenderness, and mucopurulent cervical discharge
Rarely, adnexal mass (tubo-ovarian abscess)
Pelvic examination
Testing for gonorrhea and chlamydia, CBC, and urinalysis or urine culture
Transvaginal ultrasound
Acute degeneration of uterine fibroid
Sudden onset of moderate to severe pain
Sometimes vaginal bleeding
Most common during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy or after delivery or termination of a pregnancy
Transvaginal ultrasound
If diagnosis is unclear, MRI
Pelvic adhesions
Gradual onset of pelvic pain (often becoming chronic) or dyspareunia in patients with a history of abdominal surgery or pelvic infection
Rarely nausea and vomiting (if intestinal obstruction occurs)
Laparoscopy, sometimes laparotomy
Myofascial pelvic pain
Chronic or recurring pain in one or more genital tract (vulva, vagina) or other pelvic structures (bladder, rectum, buttocks, hips, abdomen)
Physical examination with evaluation of trigger points and Carnett sign
Pregnancy-related
Pelvic pain and vaginal bleeding during early pregnancy
Adnexal mass with or without tenderness
If rupture occurs, sudden onset of localized, severe, sharp pain, often with vaginal bleeding and acute abdomen, and with or without hemodynamic instability
Pregnancy test, serial quantitative beta-hCG
Transvaginal ultrasound
Sometimes laparoscopy or laparotomy
* Pregnancy should be excluded in all patients of reproductive age regardless of menstrual or sexual history.
Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; CBC = complete blood count.