Деякі причини вульвовагінального свербежу та вагінальних виділень
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Women of reproductive age
Malodorous (fishy), thin, yellow-green or gray, frothy vaginal discharge
Sometimes with vulvovaginal irritation
Amsel criteria for diagnosis (3 of 4):
NAAT
Sometimes detected on Papanicolaou (Pap) test†
White, thick, curd-like vaginal discharge that adheres to the vaginal wall
Vulvar and vaginal irritation, edema, pruritus
Sometimes worsening of symptoms after intercourse and before menses
Sometimes recent antibiotic use
Uncomplicated (all of the following): Sporadic, infrequent episodes; mild to moderate symptoms; pathogen is usually Candida albicans; immunocompetent patients
Complicated (any of the following): Recurrent episodes (4 or more); severe symptoms; non-albicans Candida,;immunocompromised patient (eg, diabetes, HIV, immunosuppressant therapy)
Criteria for diagnosis:
Fungal culture, especially if non-albicans Candida suspected
DNA probe test with PCR
Sometimes detected on Pap test†
Yellow-green, frothy vaginal discharge, often with a fishy odor
Often irritation, erythema, and edema of the vulva and vagina
Sometimes dysuria or dyspareunia
Sometimes punctate, red “strawberry” spots on the vaginal walls or cervix
NAAT (the preferred test)
Vaginal pH and wet mount with motile, pear-shaped flagellated organisms seen on microscopy
Rapid diagnostic test, immunochromatographic flow dipstick
Culture
Sometimes detected on Pap test†
Abdominal or pelvic pain
Mucopurulent cervical discharge
Sometimes fever
Cervical motion, uterine, and adnexal tenderness
Gonorrhea and chlamydia tests
White blood cell count
Sometimes pelvic imaging
Foreign bodies (often a forgotten tampon)
Extremely malodorous, often profuse vaginal discharge, often with vaginal erythema, dysuria, and sometimes dyspareunia
Object visible during examination
Pelvic examination
Postmenopausal women
Genitourinary syndrome of menopause
Scant white or pale yellow discharge, sometimes with blood
Vaginal dryness and/or dyspareunia
Sometimes vulvovaginal fissures or spotting with sexual activity
Vulvovaginal atrophy with fragile, dry, sometimes mildly tender vulvovaginal tissue
Pelvic examination plus the following findings:
Chemical vulvitis due to irritation from urine or feces
Diffuse vulvar erythema
Risk factors (eg, incontinence, restriction to bed rest)
Pelvic examination
All ages
Hypersensitivity reactions
Vulvovaginal erythema, edema, pruritus (sometimes intense), vaginal discharge
History of recent exposure of vulvovaginal tissue to new product or medication (eg, hygiene sprays, lubricants, bath water additives, topical treatment for candidal infections, fabric softeners, bleaches, or laundry soaps)
Pelvic examination
Inflammatory (eg, pelvic radiation, chemotherapy, chronic use of vaginitis medications)
Scant white or pale yellow vaginal discharge
Sometimes dyspareunia
Sometimes pruritus, erythema, burning pain, mild bleeding
Sometimes vaginal stenosis (after pelvic radiation)
Diagnosis of exclusion based on history and risk factors plus the following findings:
Enteric fistulas (complication of obstructed labor, pelvic tumors, pelvic surgery, or inflammatory bowel disease)
Malodorous vaginal discharge with passage of feces from vagina
Direct visualization or palpation of the fistula in the lower part of the vagina
Dye test (methylene blue instilled into rectum, then visualized in the vagina)
Skin disorders (eg, psoriasis, lichen sclerosus, lichen planus, lichen simplex chronicus)
Characteristic genital and extragenital skin findings
Pelvic examination
Sometimes biopsy
* If discharge is present, microscopic examination of a saline wet mount and KOH preparation and usually tests for trichomoniasis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia are done (unless a noninfectious cause such as allergy or a foreign body is obvious).
† Papanicolaou (Pap) test is not a reliable test for diagnosis of vaginitis; incidental report of vaginitis on a cervical cytology report should be confirmed based on symptoms and further evaluation.
KOH = potassium hydroxide, NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test, PCR = polymerase chain reaction.