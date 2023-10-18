Деякі причини тинітусу
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Subjective tinnitus*
Acoustic trauma (eg, noise-induced hearing loss)
History of occupational or recreational exposure, hearing loss
Audiogram
Clear history of exposure to increased air or water pressure
Audiogram
Central nervous system tumors (eg, vestibular schwannoma, meningioma) and lesions (eg, caused by multiple sclerosis or stroke)
Unilateral tinnitus and often hearing loss
Sometimes other neurologic abnormalities
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI
Audiogram
Eustachian tube dysfunction
Often prolonged decreased hearing, preceding URIs, problems clearing ears with air travel or other pressure change
Severe allergies can worsen symptoms
Unilateral or bilateral (often one ear more of a problem than the other)
Tympanometry
Audiogram
Infections (eg, otitis media, labyrinthitis, meningitis, neurosyphilis)
History of infection
History and physical examination alone
Sometimes other confirmatory tests (eg, CSF examination for meningitis)
Audiogram
Medications (eg, salicylates; aminoglycosides; loop diuretics; some chemotherapeutic agents, including cisplatin)
Onset of bilateral tinnitus coincident with use of medication
Except with salicylates, hearing loss also possible
Aminoglycosides also possibly associated with bilateral vestibular loss (eg, dizziness, dysequilibrium)
Audiogram
Episodic unilateral hearing loss, tinnitus, fullness in the ear, and severe vertigo
Typically, fluctuating and eventually permanent low-frequency hearing loss
Audiogram
Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to evaluate unilateral sensorineural hearing loss and exclude vestibular schwannoma
Obstruction of ear canal (eg, caused by cerumen, foreign body, or otitis externa)
Unilateral, with visible, diagnostic abnormalities on ear examination, including discharge with otitis externa
History and physical examination alone
Presbycusis (with aging)
Progressive hearing loss, often with family history
Audiogram
Objective tinnitus†
Unilateral, constant, pulsatile tinnitus
Usually no other symptoms
May have bruit over skull
Physical examination should always include periauricular auscultation
CT, MRI, or conventional angiogram
Myoclonus (palatal muscles, tensor tympani, stapedius)
Irregular clicking or mechanical-sounding noise
Possibly other neurologic symptoms (eg, of multiple sclerosis)
Movement of the palate, TM, or both seen on examination when symptomatic
MRI
Tympanometry
Turbulent flow in carotid artery or jugular vein
Bruit or venous hum in neck
Venous hum that can change (increase or decrease in intensity with ipsilateral jugular vein compression or head rotation
Sometimes history and physical examination alone
Sometimes CT venography and CT angiography
Vascular middle ear tumors (eg, glomus tympanicum, glomus jugulare)
Unilateral, constant, pulsatile tinnitus
Sometimes bruit on auscultation of ear
Tumor usually visible behind TM as a very erythematous, sometimes pulsatile mass, which may blanch (on pneumatoscopy)
CT
MRI
Angiogram (usually done before surgery)
Audiogram
* Typically a constant tone and accompanied by some degree of hearing loss. All patients with subjective tinnitus should have audiometry.
† Typically intermittent or pulsatile.
CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; TM = tympanic membrane; URI = upper respiratory infection.