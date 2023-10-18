skip to main content
Деякі причини тинітусу

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Subjective tinnitus*

Acoustic trauma (eg, noise-induced hearing loss)

History of occupational or recreational exposure, hearing loss

Audiogram

Barotrauma

Clear history of exposure to increased air or water pressure

Audiogram

Central nervous system tumors (eg, vestibular schwannoma, meningioma) and lesions (eg, caused by multiple sclerosis or stroke)

Unilateral tinnitus and often hearing loss

Sometimes other neurologic abnormalities

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI

Audiogram

Eustachian tube dysfunction

Often prolonged decreased hearing, preceding URIs, problems clearing ears with air travel or other pressure change

Severe allergies can worsen symptoms

Unilateral or bilateral (often one ear more of a problem than the other)

Tympanometry

Audiogram

Infections (eg, otitis media, labyrinthitis, meningitis, neurosyphilis)

History of infection

History and physical examination alone

Sometimes other confirmatory tests (eg, CSF examination for meningitis)

Audiogram

Medications (eg, salicylates; aminoglycosides; loop diuretics; some chemotherapeutic agents, including cisplatin)

Onset of bilateral tinnitus coincident with use of medication

Except with salicylates, hearing loss also possible

Aminoglycosides also possibly associated with bilateral vestibular loss (eg, dizziness, dysequilibrium)

Audiogram

Meniere disease

Episodic unilateral hearing loss, tinnitus, fullness in the ear, and severe vertigo

Typically, fluctuating and eventually permanent low-frequency hearing loss

Audiogram

Gadolinium-enhanced MRI to evaluate unilateral sensorineural hearing loss and exclude vestibular schwannoma

Obstruction of ear canal (eg, caused by cerumen, foreign body, or otitis externa)

Unilateral, with visible, diagnostic abnormalities on ear examination, including discharge with otitis externa

History and physical examination alone

Presbycusis (with aging)

Progressive hearing loss, often with family history

Audiogram

Objective tinnitus†

Dural arteriovenous malformations

Unilateral, constant, pulsatile tinnitus

Usually no other symptoms

May have bruit over skull

Physical examination should always include periauricular auscultation

CT, MRI, or conventional angiogram

Myoclonus (palatal muscles, tensor tympani, stapedius)

Irregular clicking or mechanical-sounding noise

Possibly other neurologic symptoms (eg, of multiple sclerosis)

Movement of the palate, TM, or both seen on examination when symptomatic

MRI

Tympanometry

Turbulent flow in carotid artery or jugular vein

Bruit or venous hum in neck

Venous hum that can change (increase or decrease in intensity with ipsilateral jugular vein compression or head rotation

Sometimes history and physical examination alone

Sometimes CT venography and CT angiography

Vascular middle ear tumors (eg, glomus tympanicum, glomus jugulare)

Unilateral, constant, pulsatile tinnitus

Sometimes bruit on auscultation of ear

Tumor usually visible behind TM as a very erythematous, sometimes pulsatile mass, which may blanch (on pneumatoscopy)

CT

MRI

Angiogram (usually done before surgery)

Audiogram

* Typically a constant tone and accompanied by some degree of hearing loss. All patients with subjective tinnitus should have audiometry.

† Typically intermittent or pulsatile.

CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; TM = tympanic membrane; URI = upper respiratory infection.

