Зовнішній отит (гострий)

Debridement

Topical acetic acid and corticosteroids

Sometimes topical antibiotics

(See also Clinical Practice Guideline: Acute Otitis Externa.)

In mild or moderate acute external otitis, topical antibiotics and corticosteroids are effective. First, the infected debris should be gently and thoroughly removed from the canal with suction or dry cotton swabs under adequate lighting. Water irrigation of the canal is contraindicated.

Mild external otitis can be treated by altering the ear canal’s pH with 2% acetic acid (or white vinegar) and by relieving inflammation with topical hydrocortisone; these are given as 5 drops 3 times a day for 7 days.

Moderate external otitis requires the addition of an antibacterial solution or suspension, such as ciprofloxacin or ofloxacin. Neomycin/polymyxin is no longer recommended because the neomycin component is highly sensitizing and often causes an allergic reaction. When inflammation of the ear canal is relatively severe, an ear wick should be placed into the ear canal and wetted with Burow solution (5% aluminum acetate) or a topical antibiotic 4 times a day. The wick helps direct the drops deeper into the external canal when the canal is greatly swollen. The wick is left in place for 24 to 72 hours (or may fall out on its own); after this time, the swelling may have receded enough to allow drops to be instilled directly into the canal.

Severe external otitis or the presence of cellulitis extending beyond the ear canal may require systemic antibiotics, such as cephalexin 500 mg orally 4 times a day for 10 days or ciprofloxacin 500 mg orally 2 times a day for 10 days. Whether to use cephalexin or ciprofloxacin can be based on culture and sensitivity. Quinolone antibiotics are not recommended for children because tendon and cartilage damage is a risk (1). An analgesic, such as a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug or even an oral opioid, may be necessary for the first 24 to 48 hours.

Fungal external otitis requires thorough cleaning of the ear canal and application of an antimycotic solution (eg, gentian violet, cresylate acetate, nystatin, clotrimazole, or even a combination of acetic acid and isopropyl alcohol). However, these solutions should not be used if the tympanic membrane is perforated because they can cause severe pain or damage the inner ear. Repeated cleanings and treatments may be needed to fully eradicate the infection.

Dry ear precautions (eg, wearing shower cap, avoiding swimming) are strongly advised for both external otitis and fungal external otitis. A blow dryer on a low setting can also be used to reduce the humidity and moisture in the canal.

A furuncle, if obviously pointing, should be incised and drained. However, if the patient is seen at an early stage, incision is of little value. Topical antibiotics are ineffective; oral antistaphylococcal antibiotics should be given. Analgesics may be necessary for pain relief. Dry heat can also lessen pain and hasten resolution.

Цінні поради та підводні камені