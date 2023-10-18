skip to main content
Деякі причини раптової серцевої смерті в молодих спортсменів

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Commotio cordis

Coronary artery anomalies (eg, anomalous left main coronary artery origin, anomalous right coronary artery origin, coronary arterial hypoplasia)

Myocarditis

Ruptured aortic aneurysm

Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy

Tunneled left anterior descending coronary artery

Aortic stenosis

Premature atherosclerotic coronary artery disease

Dilated cardiomyopathy

Myxomatous degeneration of mitral valve

Long QT syndrome

Brugada syndrome

Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (anterograde conduction only)

Catecholaminergic polymorphic tachycardia

Right ventricular outflow tract tachycardia

Coronary vasospasm

Cardiac sarcoidosis

Cardiac trauma

Ruptured cerebral artery aneurysm

