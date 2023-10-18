Деякі причини почервоніння ока
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Conjunctival disorders and episcleritis*
Bilateral, prominent itching, possibly conjunctival bulging (chemosis)
Known allergies or other features of allergies (eg, seasonal recurrences, rhinorrhea)
Sometimes use of topical ophthalmic medications, from the active ingredient (particularly neomycin and brimonidine) or preservatives in the formulation
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Chemical (irritant) conjunctivitis
Exposure to potential irritants (eg, dust, smoke, ammonia, chlorine, phosgene)
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Unilateral focal redness, mild irritation, minimal lacrimation
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Infectious conjunctivitis
Scratchy sensation, photosensitivity
Sometimes mucopurulent discharge, eyelid edema, or papillae on tarsal conjunctiva
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Ensure fastidious hand hygiene and cleaning of examination equipment to prevent cross-contamination
Unilateral, asymptomatic focal red patch or confluent redness
Possibly prior trauma or Valsalva maneuver
Often history of use of anticoagulants or antiplatelet drugs (eg, aspirin, NSAIDs, warfarin)
History and physical examination‡
Intense itching, stringy discharge
Usually preadolescent or adolescent males
Other atopic disorders
Waxing in spring and waning in winter
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Corneal disorders†
Contact lens keratitis
Prolonged wearing of contact lenses, lacrimation, corneal edema
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Onset after injury (but this history may be inapparent in infants and young children)
Foreign body sensation
Lesion on fluorescein staining
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Often grayish opacity on the cornea, followed by a visible crater
Possibly a history of sleeping with contact lenses
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Culture of ulcer (scrapings done by an ophthalmologist)
Epidemic keratoconjunctivitis (adenoviral conjunctivitis with keratitis), if moderate or severe
Copious watery discharge
Often eyelid edema, preauricular lymphadenopathy, chemosis (bulging of the conjunctiva)
Occasionally severe temporary loss of vision
Punctate pattern on fluorescein staining
History and physical examination, including ophthalmic examination if the diagnosis is unclear or vision loss present‡
Onset after conjunctivitis, blisters on eyelid
Classic dendritic corneal lesion on fluorescein staining
Unilateral
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Viral culture if diagnosis is unclear
Unilateral vesicles and crusts on an erythematous base in a V1 distribution, sometimes affecting the tip of the nose
Eyelid edema
Red eye
May be associated with uveitis
Possibly severe pain
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Viral culture if diagnosis is unclear
Other disorders
Severe ocular ache
Headache, nausea, vomiting, halos around lights
Hazy cornea (caused by edema), marked conjunctival erythema
Decreased visual acuity
Intraocular pressure usually > 40 mm Hg
Tonometry and gonioscopy by ophthalmologist
Ocular ache, photophobia
Ciliary flush (redness most concentrated and often confluent around the cornea)
Often a risk factor (eg, autoimmune disorder, blunt trauma within previous few days)
Possibly decreased visual acuity or pus in anterior chamber (hypopyon)
Cells and flare on slit-lamp examination
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Severe pain, often described as boring
Photophobia, lacrimation
Red or violaceous patches under bulbar conjunctiva
Scleral edema
Tenderness of globe when palpated
Often history of autoimmune disorder
Ophthalmic evaluation‡
Further testing by or in conjunction with an ophthalmologist
* Unless otherwise described, usually characterized by itching or scratchy sensation, lacrimation, diffuse redness, and often photosensitivity, but no change in vision and absence of pain and true photophobia.
† Unless otherwise described, usually characterized by lacrimation, pain, and true photophobia. Vision affected if the lesion involves the visual axis.
‡ Ophthalmic evaluation should include slit-lamp examination with fluorescein staining.
NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; V1= ophthalmic division of the trigeminal nerve.