Субкон'юнктивальні крововиливи

Subconjunctival hemorrhages are extravasations of blood beneath the conjunctiva.

(See also Overview of Conjunctival and Scleral Disorders.)

Subconjunctival hemorrhages usually result from minor local trauma, straining, sneezing, or coughing; rarely, they occur spontaneously. The extent and location of hyperemia can help determine etiology. Diffuse hyperemia of the bulbar and tarsal conjunctivae is typical of conjunctivitis. Subconjunctival hemorrhages alarm the patient but are of no pathologic significance except when associated with blood dyscrasia, which is rare, or facial or ocular injuries.

Subconjunctival Hemorrhage Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Subconjunctival hemorrhages are absorbed spontaneously, usually within 2 weeks. Topical corticosteroids, antibiotics, vasoconstrictors, and compresses do not speed reabsorption; reassurance is adequate therapy.