skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Субкон'юнктивальні крововиливи

ЗаZeba A. Syed, MD, Wills Eye Hospital
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2023

Subconjunctival hemorrhages are extravasations of blood beneath the conjunctiva.

    (See also Overview of Conjunctival and Scleral Disorders.)

    Subconjunctival hemorrhages usually result from minor local trauma, straining, sneezing, or coughing; rarely, they occur spontaneously. The extent and location of hyperemia can help determine etiology. Diffuse hyperemia of the bulbar and tarsal conjunctivae is typical of conjunctivitis. Subconjunctival hemorrhages alarm the patient but are of no pathologic significance except when associated with blood dyscrasia, which is rare, or facial or ocular injuries.

    Subconjunctival hemorrhages are absorbed spontaneously, usually within 2 weeks. Topical corticosteroids, antibiotics, vasoconstrictors, and compresses do not speed reabsorption; reassurance is adequate therapy.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.