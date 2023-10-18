Деякі причини поліурії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Water diuresis†
Arginine vasopressin deficiency (AVP-D) (partial or complete)
Abrupt or chronic onset of thirst and polyuria
Sometimes follows trauma, pituitary surgery, or hypoxic or ischemic cerebrovascular insult or occurs during the first few weeks of life
Laboratory tests
Water deprivation test with ADH challenge
ADH measurement when diagnosis remains unclear
Arginine vasopressin resistance (AVP-R)
Gradual onset of thirst and polyuria in a patient with:
Laboratory tests
Water deprivation test with ADH challenge
Polydipsia
Anxious, middle-aged woman
History of psychiatric illnesses
Infiltrating lesions of the hypothalamus (usually sarcoidosis)
Laboratory tests
Water deprivation test with ADH challenge
Excessive hypotonic IV fluid administration
Hospitalized patient receiving IV fluids
Possibly edema
Resolution after fluids stopped or rate of administration decreased
Diuretic use
Recent initiation of diuretic for volume overload (eg, due to heart failure or peripheral edema)
Patients who are likely to surreptitiously use diuretics for weight loss (eg, those with eating disorders or concerns about weight, athletes, adolescents)
Clinical evaluation
Adipsic diabetes insipidus (ADI) (a hypothalamic disorder characterized by absent thirst from loss of osmoreceptor function and polyuria from AVP deficiency accompanied byhypernatremia)
Polyuria without excessive thirst
Sometimes lesions in the hypothalamic region, such as a germinoma or craniopharyngioma, or recent anterior communicating artery repair
Sometimes hyperosmolality (eg, 300 to 340 mOsm/kg [or mmol/kg]) and hypernatremia without excessive thirst
Gestational diabetes insipidus (resulting from increased ADH metabolism)
Polydipsia (with excessive thirst) and polyuria that develop for the first time during the third trimester
Inappropriately normal plasma sodium (normally decreases by about 5 mEq/L [or mmol/L] in late pregnancy) with urine osmolality lower than plasma osmolality
Resolution 2–3 weeks postpartum
Solute diuresis†
Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus
Thirst and polyuria in a young child or in an obese adult with family history of type 2 diabetes
Finger-stick glucose measurement
Isotonic or hypertonic saline infusions
Hospitalized patient receiving IV fluids
Laboratory tests (eg, 24-hour urine collection showing total osmole excretion [osmolality × urine volume])
Stopping or slowing rate of administration (to confirm that polyuria resolves)
High-protein tube feedings
Any patient receiving tube feedings
Switching to tube feedings with lower protein content (to confirm that polyuria resolves)
Relief of urinary tract obstruction
Polyuria after bladder catheterization in a patient with bladder outlet obstruction
Clinical evaluation
* Most patients should have measurement of urine and plasma osmolarity and serum sodium.
† Urine osmolality is typically < 300 mOsm/kg (300 mmol/kg) in water diuresis and > 300 mOsm/kg (300 mmol/kg) in solute diuresis.
ADH = antidiuretic hormone.