Деякі причини болю в ≤ 4 суглобах*
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnosis*
Usually axial pain and stiffness, worse in the morning and relieved with activity
Sometimes effusions in large peripheral joints
Sometimes extra-articular manifestations (eg, uveitis, enthesitis, aortic insufficiency)
More common among young adult males
Lumbosacral spine x-ray
Sometimes MRI or CT, blood tests (erythrocyte sedimentation rate, C-reactive protein, and complete blood count), and/or specific (modified New York) clinical criteria
Arthralgia or arthritis
Extra-articular manifestations, such as recurrent oral and/or genital lesions, or uveitis
Usually begins during a person's 20s
Specific (international) clinical criteria
Crystal-induced arthritis‡, typically caused by uric acid crystals (gout), calcium pyrophosphate crystals (calcium pyrophosphate arthritis), or calcium hydroxyapatite crystals
Acute onset of arthritis with joint warmth and swelling
May be clinically indistinguishable from infectious bacterial (septic) arthritis
Sometimes fever
Arthrocentesis
Arthralgia or arthritis
Systemic symptoms, such as fever, night sweats, rash, weight loss, heart murmur
Blood cultures
Echocardiography
Chronic pain more commonly affecting the base of the thumbs, PIP and DIP joints, knees, and hips
Sometimes Heberden and/or Bouchard nodes
X-rays
Reactive arthritis and enteropathic arthritis†
Arthritis that is asymmetric and more common in large lower extremity joints
Reactive arthritis: Gastrointestinal or genitourinary infection present 1–3 weeks before onset of acute arthritis
Enteropathic arthritis: Coexisting gastrointestinal condition (eg, inflammatory bowel disease, intestinal bypass surgery) with a chronic arthritis
Clinical evaluation
Testing for STIs as clinically indicated
* Patients with acute joint effusion with inflammation should have arthrocentesis (with cell counts, Gram stain, cultures, and crystal examination), and usually erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and C-reactive protein. X-rays are often not helpful early in the disease course.
† These disorders can manifest with axial involvement.
‡ Crystal-induced arthritis is most often monoarticular but sometimes oligo- or polyarticular.
DIP = distal interphalangeal; PIP = proximal interphalangeal.