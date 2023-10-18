skip to main content
Деякі причини болю в ≤ 4 суглобах*

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnosis*

Ankylosing spondylitis

Usually axial pain and stiffness, worse in the morning and relieved with activity

Sometimes effusions in large peripheral joints

Sometimes extra-articular manifestations (eg, uveitis, enthesitis, aortic insufficiency)

More common among young adult males

Lumbosacral spine x-ray

Sometimes MRI or CT, blood tests (erythrocyte sedimentation rate, C-reactive protein, and complete blood count), and/or specific (modified New York) clinical criteria

Behçet syndrome

Arthralgia or arthritis

Extra-articular manifestations, such as recurrent oral and/or genital lesions, or uveitis

Usually begins during a person's 20s

Specific (international) clinical criteria

Crystal-induced arthritis‡, typically caused by uric acid crystals (gout), calcium pyrophosphate crystals (calcium pyrophosphate arthritis), or calcium hydroxyapatite crystals

Acute onset of arthritis with joint warmth and swelling

May be clinically indistinguishable from infectious bacterial (septic) arthritis

Sometimes fever

Arthrocentesis

Infective endocarditis

Arthralgia or arthritis

Systemic symptoms, such as fever, night sweats, rash, weight loss, heart murmur

Blood cultures

Echocardiography

Osteoarthritis

Chronic pain more commonly affecting the base of the thumbs, PIP and DIP joints, knees, and hips

Sometimes Heberden and/or Bouchard nodes

X-rays

Reactive arthritis and enteropathic arthritis†

Arthritis that is asymmetric and more common in large lower extremity joints

Reactive arthritis: Gastrointestinal or genitourinary infection present 1–3 weeks before onset of acute arthritis

Enteropathic arthritis: Coexisting gastrointestinal condition (eg, inflammatory bowel disease, intestinal bypass surgery) with a chronic arthritis

Clinical evaluation

Testing for STIs as clinically indicated

* Patients with acute joint effusion with inflammation should have arthrocentesis (with cell counts, Gram stain, cultures, and crystal examination), and usually erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) and C-reactive protein. X-rays are often not helpful early in the disease course.

† These disorders can manifest with axial involvement.

‡ Crystal-induced arthritis is most often monoarticular but sometimes oligo- or polyarticular.

DIP = distal interphalangeal; PIP = proximal interphalangeal.

