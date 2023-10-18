Деякі причини хронічної* задишки
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach†
Pulmonary causes
Progressive dyspnea in patients with known occupational exposure
Fine crackles, frequently accompanied by dry cough
Clubbing
Family history
High-resolution chest CT
Pulmonary function testing
Extensive smoking history, barrel chest, and poor air entry and exit
Chest x-ray
Pulmonary function testing (at initial evaluation)
Pleuritic chest pain, lung field that is dull to percussion and has diminished breath sounds
Sometimes history of cancer, heart failure, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, or acute pneumonia
Chest x-ray
Often chest CT and thoracentesis
Neuromuscular disease
Progressive dyspnea in patients with a known neuromuscular impairment (eg amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or muscular dystrophies)
Pulmonary function testing
EMG or nerve conduction testing
Sometimes blood tests to determine the cause
Cardiac causes
Crackles, S3 gallop, and signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, elevated neck veins, peripheral edema)
Orthopnea or paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea
Chest x-ray
Echocardiography
Loud S2, parasternal heave, elevated jugular venous pressure, murmur of tricuspid regurgitation
Echocardiography
Right heart catheterization
Substernal chest pressure with or without radiation to the arm or jaw, often provoked by physical exertion, particularly in patients with risk factors for CAD
ECG
Cardiac stress testing
Sometimes cardiac catheterization
Other causes
Normal lung examination and pulse oximetry measurement
Sometimes systolic heart murmur due to increased flow
Complete blood count
Physical deconditioning
Dyspnea only on exertion in patients with sedentary lifestyle
Clinical evaluation
* Chronic dyspnea that has lasted for weeks to years. In many of these disorders, dyspnea is initially present on exertion before progressing to dyspnea at rest.
† Most patients should have pulse oximetry and, unless symptoms are clearly a mild exacerbation of a known chronic disease, chest x-ray.
CAD = coronary artery disease; EMG = electromyography; S2 = second heart sound; S3 = third heart sound.