Деякі причини хронічної* задишки

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach†

Pulmonary causes

Interstitial lung disease

Progressive dyspnea in patients with known occupational exposure

Fine crackles, frequently accompanied by dry cough

Clubbing

Family history

High-resolution chest CT

Pulmonary function testing

Obstructive lung disease

Extensive smoking history, barrel chest, and poor air entry and exit

Chest x-ray

Pulmonary function testing (at initial evaluation)

Pleural effusion

Pleuritic chest pain, lung field that is dull to percussion and has diminished breath sounds

Sometimes history of cancer, heart failure, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, or acute pneumonia

Chest x-ray

Often chest CT and thoracentesis

Neuromuscular disease

Progressive dyspnea in patients with a known neuromuscular impairment (eg amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or muscular dystrophies)

Pulmonary function testing

EMG or nerve conduction testing

Sometimes blood tests to determine the cause

Cardiac causes

Heart failure

Crackles, S3 gallop, and signs of central or peripheral volume overload (eg, elevated neck veins, peripheral edema)

Orthopnea or paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea

Chest x-ray

Echocardiography

Pulmonary hypertension

Loud S2, parasternal heave, elevated jugular venous pressure, murmur of tricuspid regurgitation

Echocardiography

Right heart catheterization

Stable angina or CAD

Substernal chest pressure with or without radiation to the arm or jaw, often provoked by physical exertion, particularly in patients with risk factors for CAD

ECG

Cardiac stress testing

Sometimes cardiac catheterization

Other causes

Anemia

Normal lung examination and pulse oximetry measurement

Sometimes systolic heart murmur due to increased flow

Complete blood count

Physical deconditioning

Dyspnea only on exertion in patients with sedentary lifestyle

Clinical evaluation

* Chronic dyspnea that has lasted for weeks to years. In many of these disorders, dyspnea is initially present on exertion before progressing to dyspnea at rest.

† Most patients should have pulse oximetry and, unless symptoms are clearly a mild exacerbation of a known chronic disease, chest x-ray.

CAD = coronary artery disease; EMG = electromyography; S2 = second heart sound; S3 = third heart sound.

