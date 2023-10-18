Деякі причини аносмії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Intranasal obstruction
History of chronic allergic symptoms (eg, congestion, clear rhinorrhea); no pain
Clinical examination alone
Polyps usually visible during examination
Clinical examination alone
Destruction of olfactory neuroepithelium
Chronic rhinitis with atrophic and sclerotic mucous membranes, patency of nasal passages, crust formation, a foul odor
Clinical examination alone
Sometimes biopsy, which shows the normal ciliated columnar epithelium converted to stratified squamous (squamous metaplasia) and the lamina propria reduced in amount and vascularity
Chronic mucopurulent drainage, documented infections
Clinical examination alone
Sometimes CT
Onset often precedes other symptoms of infection (eg, fever, cough)
Viral testing when available
Onset after clinical infection
Clinical examination alone
Medications and illicit drugs (eg, amphetamines, enalapril, estrogen, naphazoline, phenothiazines, reserpine; prolonged use of decongestants)
Usually, an apparent history of use
Clinical examination alone
Toxins (eg, cadmium, manganese)
Usually, an apparent history of exposure
Clinical examination alone
Tumors (eg, meningioma, olfactory neuroblastoma)‡
Only anosmia or possibly visual difficulty (if the tumor impinges on the optic chiasm or olfactory groove)
CT
MRI
Destruction of central pathways
Alzheimer disease
Progressive confusion and loss of recent memory
MRI
Sequential memory tests
Degenerative neurologic disorders (eg, multiple sclerosis)
Intermittent episodes of other neurologic symptoms (eg, weakness;, numbness; difficulty speaking, seeing, or swallowing
MRI
Sometimes lumbar puncture
Apparent by history
CT or MRI
Surgery and CNS infection apparent by history
Tumors with or without other neurologic symptoms
CT or MRI
* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when it can be the sole means of diagnosis.
† Destruction of olfactory epithelium has not yet been confirmed as the mechanism for anosmia.
‡ Tumors are rare causes of anosmia.
CNS = central nervous system; COVID-19 = coronavirus disease 2019; CT = computed tomography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging; URI = upper respiratory infection.