Неалергічний риніт

Viral rhinitis may be treated symptomatically with decongestants (either topical vasoconstriction with a sympathomimetic amine, such as oxymetazoline every 8 to 12 hours or phenylephrine 0.25% every 3 to 4 hours for not more than 3 days, or systemic sympathomimetic amines, such as pseudoephedrine 30 mg orally every 4 to 6 hours). Intranasal oxymetazoline should not be used for more than 3 days to avoid rebound nasal mucosal congestion.

Antihistamines may be helpful in the treatment of viral rhinitis, but those with anticholinergic properties dry mucous membranes and therefore may increase irritation. (See also Common Cold.) Intranasal mast cell stabilizers (eg, cromolyn) and ipratropium or dual-action mast-cell stabilizers/antihistamines (eg, azelastine, olopatadine) may be more effective (see table Intranasal Mast Cell Stabilizers). Decongestants also may relieve symptoms of acute bacterial rhinitis and chronic rhinitis, whereas an underlying bacterial infection requires culture, pathogen identification, antibiotic sensitivities, and appropriate antimicrobial treatment. If symptoms persist, biopsy may be necessary to rule out cancer.

Treatment of atrophic rhinitis is directed at reducing the crusting and eliminating the odor with nasal irrigation, topical antibiotics (eg, mupirocin), topical or systemic estrogens, and vitamins A and D. Occluding or reducing the patency of the nasal cavities surgically decreases the crusting caused by the drying effect of air flowing over the atrophic mucous membrane.

Treatment of vasomotor rhinitis is by trial and error and is not always satisfactory. Patients benefit from humidified air, which may be provided by a humidified central heating system or a vaporizer in the workroom or bedroom. Topical corticosteroids (eg, mometasone 2 sprays twice a day) and nasal antihistamines can be of some benefit. Systemic sympathomimetic amines (eg, for adults, pseudoephedrine 30 mg orally every 4 to 6 hours as needed) relieve symptoms but are not recommended for long-term use because they thicken the mucus and may cause tachycardia and nervousness. Topical vasoconstrictors are avoided because they cause the vasculature of the nasal mucous membrane to lose its sensitivity to other vasoconstrictive stimuli—eg, the humidity and temperature of inspired air. Rebound congestion can result after 3 days of continuous use; chronic use and dependence is known as rhinitis medicamentosa.