Ситуації, що вимагають контролю прохідності дихальних шляхів
Classification
Examples
Emergencies
Acute laryngeal edema
Deep coma, when the tongue relaxes to occlude the glottis
Foreign body at the larynx (eg, “cafe coronary”)
Head or high spinal cord injuries
Laryngospasm
Respiratory arrest or apnea (eg, due to central nervous system disease, medication or illicit drugs, hypoxia)
Upper airway trauma
Urgencies
Pre-procedure in patients with respiratory or neurologic compromise or other conditions, such as
To reduce the work of breathing in patients experiencing shock, reduced cardiac output, or myocardial stress
Need for ventilatory support (eg, in acute respiratory distress syndrome, smoke or toxic inhalation, respiratory burns, gastric aspiration, exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma, diffuse infectious or other parenchymal lung problems, neuromuscular diseases, respiratory center depression, or extreme respiratory muscle fatigue)
Respiratory failure with contraindications to or failure of noninvasive ventilation