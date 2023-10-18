Селективні середовища для виділення звичайних бактерій
Organism
Preferred Medium
Bacteroides species
Kanamycin-vancomycin laked blood agar
Bacteroides fragilis
Bacteroides bile-esculin (with gentamicin and bile)
Bordet-Gengou agar plus methicillin or cephalexin
Regan-Lowe cephalexin agar
Horse blood–charcoal agar
Burkholderia cepacia agar
Campylobacter jejuni or C. coli
Campylobacter–selective agars (eg, cefoperazone-vancomycin agar)
Tinsdale agar
Cystine-tellurite blood agar
Löffler coagulated serum medium
Escherichia coli or enterohemorrhagic pathogens (Shiga toxin producers, including O157-H7)
MacConkey-sorbitol agar
Blood-cystine agar or chocolate-cystine agar
Legionella species
Buffered charcoal yeast extract agar
Leptospira species
Fletcher or Stuart medium with rabbit serum or Leptospira medium with bovine serum albumin–Tween 80
Lowenstein-Jensen agar
Modified Thayer-Martin agar
New York City agar
Salmonella and Shigella species
May grow on standard MacConkey or eosin-methylene blue
Alternative: Hektoen or xylose-lysine-desoxycholate, Salmonella-Shigella agar, gram-negative or selenite enrichment broth
Vibrio species
Thiosulfate-citrate-bile salts–sucrose agar
Yersinia species
Cefsulodin-Irgasan-novobiocin agar