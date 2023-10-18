skip to main content
Селективні середовища для виділення звичайних бактерій

Organism

Preferred Medium

Bacteroides species

Kanamycin-vancomycin laked blood agar

Bacteroides fragilis

Bacteroides bile-esculin (with gentamicin and bile)

Bordetella pertussis

Bordet-Gengou agar plus methicillin or cephalexin

Regan-Lowe cephalexin agar

Horse blood–charcoal agar

Burkholderia cepacia

Burkholderia cepacia agar

Campylobacter jejuni or C. coli

Campylobacter–selective agars (eg, cefoperazone-vancomycin agar)

Corynebacterium diphtheriae

Tinsdale agar

Cystine-tellurite blood agar

Löffler coagulated serum medium

Escherichia coli or enterohemorrhagic pathogens (Shiga toxin producers, including O157-H7)

MacConkey-sorbitol agar

Francisella tularensis

Blood-cystine agar or chocolate-cystine agar

Legionella species

Buffered charcoal yeast extract agar

Leptospira species

Fletcher or Stuart medium with rabbit serum or Leptospira medium with bovine serum albumin–Tween 80

Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Lowenstein-Jensen agar

Neisseria gonorrhoeae or N. meningitidis

Modified Thayer-Martin agar

New York City agar

Salmonella and Shigella species

May grow on standard MacConkey or eosin-methylene blue

Alternative: Hektoen or xylose-lysine-desoxycholate, Salmonella-Shigella agar, gram-negative or selenite enrichment broth

Vibrio species

Thiosulfate-citrate-bile salts–sucrose agar

Yersinia species

Cefsulodin-Irgasan-novobiocin agar

