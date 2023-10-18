skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Фактори ризику та тривожні ознаки суїциду

Type

Specific Factors*

Social situation

Personally significant anniversaries

Unemployment or financial difficulties, particularly if they caused a drastic fall in economic status

Recent separation, divorce, or widowhood

Recent arrest or trouble with the law

Social isolation with real or imagined unsympathetic attitude of relatives or friends

History of suicidality

Previous suicide attempt

Making detailed suicide plans, taking steps to implement the plan (obtaining a gun or pills), and taking precautions against being discovered

Family history of suicide or a psychiatric disorder

Clinical features

Depressive illness, especially at onset

Marked motor agitation, restlessness, and anxiety with severe insomnia

Marked feelings of guilt, inadequacy, and hopelessness; perception of being a burden to others (burdensomeness); self-denigration; nihilistic delusion

Delusion or near-delusional conviction of a physical disorder (eg, cancer, a heart disorder, sexually transmitted infection) or other delusions (eg, delusions of poverty)

Command hallucinations

Impulsive, hostile personality

A chronic, painful, or disabling physical disorder, especially in formerly healthy patients

Medication and substance use

Alcohol or substance use disorder (including misuse of prescription medications), especially if recent use has increased

Use of medications that may contribute to suicidal behavior (eg, abruptly stopping paroxetine and certain other antidepressants can result in increased depression and anxiety, which in turn increases risk of suicidal behavior)

See also American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: Suicide Statistics. Accessed July 5, 2023.

Серед цих тем