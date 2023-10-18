Фактори ризику та тривожні ознаки суїциду
Type
Specific Factors*
Social situation
Personally significant anniversaries
Unemployment or financial difficulties, particularly if they caused a drastic fall in economic status
Recent separation, divorce, or widowhood
Recent arrest or trouble with the law
Social isolation with real or imagined unsympathetic attitude of relatives or friends
History of suicidality
Previous suicide attempt
Making detailed suicide plans, taking steps to implement the plan (obtaining a gun or pills), and taking precautions against being discovered
Family history of suicide or a psychiatric disorder
Clinical features
Depressive illness, especially at onset
Marked motor agitation, restlessness, and anxiety with severe insomnia
Marked feelings of guilt, inadequacy, and hopelessness; perception of being a burden to others (burdensomeness); self-denigration; nihilistic delusion
Delusion or near-delusional conviction of a physical disorder (eg, cancer, a heart disorder, sexually transmitted infection) or other delusions (eg, delusions of poverty)
Command hallucinations
Impulsive, hostile personality
A chronic, painful, or disabling physical disorder, especially in formerly healthy patients
Medication and substance use
Alcohol or substance use disorder (including misuse of prescription medications), especially if recent use has increased
Use of medications that may contribute to suicidal behavior (eg, abruptly stopping paroxetine and certain other antidepressants can result in increased depression and anxiety, which in turn increases risk of suicidal behavior)
