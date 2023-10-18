Морфологічні зміни еритроцитів при гемолітичних анеміях
RBC Morphology
Causes
Acanthocytes (spur cells)
Anorexia
Liver disease
Neuroacanthocytosis
Agglutinated cells
Echinocytes
Liver dysfunction
Renal dysfunction
Heinz bodies (bite or blister cells)
Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency
Oxidant stress
Unstable hemoglobin
Nucleated erythroblasts and basophilic stippling
Schistocytes
Microangiopathic hemolytic anemia (MAHA), including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA)
Valve hemolysis, Intravascular prostheses, and extracorporeal devices
Vitamin B12 deficiency (pseudo-thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura [pseudo-TTP])
Sickle cells
Spherocytes
Transfused blood
Target cells
Hemoglobinopathies (eg, sickle cell disease, hemoglobin C disease, thalassemias)
Liver dysfunction
Post-splenectomy