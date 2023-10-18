skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Морфологічні зміни еритроцитів при гемолітичних анеміях

RBC Morphology

Causes

Acanthocytes (spur cells)

Abetalipoproteinemia

Anorexia

Hypothyroidism

Liver disease

Neuroacanthocytosis

Agglutinated cells

Cold agglutinin disease

Echinocytes

Glycolytic pathway defects

Liver dysfunction

Renal dysfunction

Heinz bodies (bite or blister cells)

Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency

Oxidant stress

Unstable hemoglobin

Nucleated erythroblasts and basophilic stippling

Thalassemia major

Schistocytes

Microangiopathic hemolytic anemia (MAHA), including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA)

Valve hemolysis, Intravascular prostheses, and extracorporeal devices

Vitamin B12 deficiency (pseudo-thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura [pseudo-TTP])

Sickle cells

Sickle cell disease

Spherocytes

Hereditary spherocytosis

Transfused blood

Warm antibody hemolytic anemia

Target cells

Hemoglobinopathies (eg, sickle cell disease, hemoglobin C disease, thalassemias)

Liver dysfunction

Post-splenectomy

