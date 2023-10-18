Лікарські препарати для лікування ішемічної хвороби серця*
Medication
Dosage
Use
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
Benazepril
Captopril
Enalapril
Fosinopril
Lisinopril
Moexipril
Perindopril
Quinapril
Ramipril
Trandolapril
Variable†
All patients with CAD, especially those with large infarctions, renal insufficiency, heart failure, hypertension, or diabetes
Contraindications include hypotension, hyperkalemia, bilateral renal artery stenosis, pregnancy, and known allergy
Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)
Candesartan
Eprosartan
Irbesartan
Losartan
Olmesartan
Telmisartan
Valsartan
Variable†
An effective alternative for patients who cannot tolerate ACE inhibitors (eg, because of cough); currently, not first-line treatment after MI
Contraindications include hypotension, hyperkalemia, bilateral renal artery stenosis, pregnancy, and known allergy
Anticoagulants: Direct-acting oral anticoagulants‡
Apixaban
5 mg orally twice a day
May be useful long-term in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation
Dabigatran
150 mg orally twice a day (or 110–150 mg orally twice a day for patients also taking P2Y12 inhibitors)
Edoxaban
60 mg orally once a day
Rivaroxaban
20 mg orally once a day (or 15 mg orally once a day for patients also taking P2Y12 inhibitors)
Anticoagulants: Direct thrombin inhibitors
Argatroban
350 mcg/kg (IV bolus) followed by 25 mcg/kg/minute (IV infusion)
As an alternative to heparin in patients with ACS and a known or suspected history of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia
Bivalirudin
Variable†
Anticoagulants: Factor Xa inhibitor
Fondaparinux
2.5 mg subcutaneously every 24 hours
As an alternative to heparin in patients with ACS and a known or suspected history of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia
Anticoagulants: Low molecular weight heparins
Dalteparin
Enoxaparin¶
Tinzaparin
Variable†
Patients with unstable angina or NSTEMI
Patients < 75 years receiving tenecteplase
Almost all patients with STEMI as an alternative to unfractionated heparin (unless PCI is indicated and can be done in < 90 minutes); drug continued until PCI or CABG is done or patient is discharged
Anticoagulants: Unfractionated heparin
Unfractionated heparin
Patients with unstable angina or NSTEMI: 60–70 units/kg IV (maximum, 5000 units; bolus), followed by 12–15 units/kg/hour (maximum, 1000 units/hour) for 48 hours or until PCI is complete
Patients with STEMI: 60 units/kg IV (maximum, 4000 units; bolus) given when alteplase, reteplase, or tenecteplase is started, then followed by 12 units/kg/hour (maximum, 1000 units/hour) for 48 hours or until PCI is complete
Patients with unstable angina or NSTEMI as an alternative to enoxaparin
Patients who have STEMI and undergo urgent angiography and PCI or patients > 75 years receiving tenecteplase
Anticoagulants: Vitamin K inhibitor
Warfarin
Oral dose adjusted to maintain INR of 2–3
Recommended for primary prevention in patients at high risk of systemic emboli (ie, with atrial fibrillation, mechanical heart valves, venous thromboembolism, hypercoagulable disorders, or LV thrombus)
May be useful for primary prevention in patients with STEMI and anterior wall akinesis or dyskinesis if risk of bleeding is low
Reasonable for patients with asymptomatic mural thrombus
Antiplatelet agents
Aspirin
For stable angina†: 75 or 81 mg orally once a day (enteric-coated)
For ACS: 160–325 mg orally chewed (not enteric-coated) on arrival at emergency department and once a day thereafter during hospitalization and 81 mg§ orally once a day long-term after discharge
All patients with CAD unless aspirin is not tolerated or is contraindicated; used long-term
Clopidogrel
75 mg orally once a day
For patients undergoing PCI: 300–600 mg orally once, then 75 mg orally once a day for 1–12 months
Used with aspirin or, in patients who cannot tolerate aspirin, alone
For elective PCI, maintenance therapy required for at least 1 month for bare-metal stents and for at least 6–12 months for drug-eluting stents
For ACS, dual antiplatelet therapy (typically with aspirin) is recommended for at least 12 months (for any type of stent)
Prasugrel
60 mg orally once before PCI, followed by 10 mg orally once a day for 1–12 months
Only for patients with ACS undergoing PCI
Not used in combination with fibrinolytic therapy
Ticagrelor
For patients undergoing PCI: 180 mg orally once before the procedure, followed by 90 mg orally twice a day for 1–12 months
—
Ticlopidine
250 mg orally twice a day for 1–12 months
Rarely used routinely because neutropenia is a risk and white blood cell count must be monitored regularly
Beta-blockers
Atenolol
Variable†
All patients with ACS, unless a beta-blocker is not tolerated or is contraindicated, especially high-risk patients; used long-term
Intravenous beta-blockers may be used in patients with ongoing chest pain despite usual measures, or persistent tachycardia, or hypertension in patients with unstable angina and myocardial infarction. Caution is necessary in patients with hypotension or other evidence of hemodynamic instability.
Bisoprolol
Variable†
Carvedilol
Variable†
Metoprolol
Variable†
Calcium channel blockers
Amlodipine
Variable†
Patients with stable angina if symptoms persist despite nitrates use or if nitrates are not tolerated
Diltiazem (extended-release)
Variable†
Felodipine
Variable†
Nifedipine (extended-release)
Variable†
Verapamil (extended-release)
Variable†
Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors
Abciximab
Variable†
Some patients with ACS, particularly those who are having PCI with stent placement and high-risk patients with unstable angina or NSTEMI and large thrombus burden
Therapy started during PCI and continued for 6–24 hours thereafter
Eptifibatide
Variable†
Tirofiban
Variable†
Nitrates: Short acting
Sublingual nitroglycerin (tablet or spray)
0.3–0.6 mg every 4–5 minutes up to 3 doses
All patients for immediate relief of chest pain; used as needed
Nitroglycerin as continuous IV drip
Started at 5 mcg/minute and increased 2.5–5.0 mcg every few minutes until required response occurs
Selected patients with ACS:
During the first 24 to 48 hours, those with heart failure (unless hypotension is present), large anterior myocardial infarction, persistent angina, or hypertension (BP is reduced by 10–20 mm Hg but not to < 80–90 mm Hg systolic)
For longer use, patients with recurrent angina or persistent pulmonary congestion
Nitrates: Long acting
Isosorbide dinitrate
10–20 mg orally 3 times a day; can be increased to 40 mg 3 times a day
Patients who have unstable angina or persistent severe angina and continue to have anginal symptoms after the beta-blocker dose is maximized
A nitrate-free period of about 8–10 hours (typically at night) recommended to avoid tolerance (specific drugs recommend different durations of nitrate-free period)
Isosorbide dinitrate (sustained-release)
40–80 mg orally twice a day (typically given at 8 AM and 2 PM)
Isosorbide mononitrate
20 mg orally twice a day, with 7 hours between 1st and 2nd doses
Isosorbide mononitrate (sustained-release)
30 or 60 mg orally once a day, increased to 120 mg or, rarely, 240 mg
Nitroglycerin patches
0.2–0.8 mg/hour applied between 6:00 and 9:00 AM and removed 12–14 hours later to avoid tolerance
Nitroglycerin ointment 2% preparation (15 mg/2.5 cm)
1.25 cm spread evenly over upper torso or arms every 6 to 8 hours and covered with plastic, increased to 7.5 cm as tolerated, and removed for 8–12 hours each day to avoid tolerance
Opioids
Morphine
2–4 mg IV, repeated as needed
Morphine should be used judiciously (eg, if nitroglycerin is contraindicated or if patient has symptoms despite maximal doses of nitroglycerin) given a possible increase in mortality as well as attenuation of P2Y12 receptor inhibitor activity
PCSK-9 inhibitors
Alirocumab
Initial dose: 75 mg subcutaneously, once every 2 weeks or 300 mg subcutaneously once every 4 weeks
For patients not at target LDL-C levels, used alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies (eg, statins, ezetimibe) for the treatment of adults with primary hyperlipidemia (including familial hypercholesterolemia)
Evolocumab
Initial dose for primary hyperlipidemia: 140 mg subcutaneously every 2 weeks or 420 mg subcutaneously once monthly
For patients not at target LDL-C levels, used alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies (eg, statins, ezetimibe) for the treatment of adults with primary hyperlipidemia (including familial hypercholesterolemia)
Statins (HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors)
Atorvastatin
Fluvastatin
Lovastatin
Pravastatin
Rosuvastatin
Simvastatin
Variable† (see Dyslipidemia)
Patients with CAD should be given maximally tolerated statin dose
Other medications
Ivabradine
5 mg orally twice a day, increased to 7.5 mg orally twice a day if needed
Inhibits sinus node
For symptomatic treatment of chronic stable angina pectoris in patients with normal sinus rhythm who cannot take beta-blockers
In combination with beta-blockers in patients inadequately controlled by beta-blocker alone and whose heart rate > 60 beats/minute
Ranolazine
500 mg orally twice a day, increased to 1000 mg orally twice a day as needed
Patients in whom anginal symptoms continue despite treatment with other antianginal drugs
* Clinicians may use different combinations of medications depending on the type of coronary artery disease that is present.
† Refer to the manufacturer's prescribing information or a drug information database for specific dosing information.
‡ Lower doses of Direct-acting oral anticoagulants are sometimes used, based on patient-specific risk factors.
§ Higher doses of aspirin do not provide greater protection and increase risk of adverse effects.
¶ Of low molecular weight heparins (LMWHs), enoxaparin is preferred.
ACS = acute coronary syndromes; BP = blood pressure; CABG = coronary artery bypass grafting; CAD = coronary artery disease; HMG = hydroxymethylglutaryl; INR = international normalized ratio; LDL-C = low-density lipoprotein cholesterol; LV = left ventricular; MI = myocardial infarction; NSTEMI = non–ST-segment elevation MI; PCI = percutaneous intervention; STEMI = ST-segment elevation MI.