* Clinicians may use different combinations of medications depending on the type of coronary artery disease that is present.

† Refer to the manufacturer's prescribing information or a drug information database for specific dosing information.

‡ Lower doses of Direct-acting oral anticoagulants are sometimes used, based on patient-specific risk factors.

§ Higher doses of aspirin do not provide greater protection and increase risk of adverse effects.

¶ Of low molecular weight heparins (LMWHs), enoxaparin is preferred.