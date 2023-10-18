Класифікація швидкопрогресуючого гломерулонефриту на основі імунофлуоресцентної мікроскопії
Type
Percentage of RPGN Cases
Causes
Anti-GBM antibody–mediated
≤ 10%
Anti-GBM GN (without lung hemorrhage*)
Goodpasture syndrome (with lung hemorrhage)
Immune complex-mediated
≤ 40%
Postinfectious causes:
Systemic rheumatic diseases:
Other glomerulopathies:
Pauci-immune
≤ 50%
Granulomatosis with polyangiitis
Renal-limited vasculitis (eg, idiopathic crescentic GN)
Double-antibody positive
Rare
Same as for anti-GBM antibody-mediated and pauci-immune types
* When the lung is also affected, anti-GBM glomerulonephritis is called Goodpasture syndrome.
GBM = glomerular basement membrane; GN = glomerulonephritis; RPGN = rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis; IgA = immunoglobulin A.