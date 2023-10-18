skip to main content
Класифікація швидкопрогресуючого гломерулонефриту на основі імунофлуоресцентної мікроскопії

Type

Percentage of RPGN Cases

Causes

Anti-GBM antibody–mediated

10%

Anti-GBM GN (without lung hemorrhage*)

Goodpasture syndrome (with lung hemorrhage)

Immune complex-mediated

40%

Postinfectious causes:

Systemic rheumatic diseases:

Other glomerulopathies:

Pauci-immune

50%

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis

Renal-limited vasculitis (eg, idiopathic crescentic GN)

Microscopic polyangiitis

Double-antibody positive

Rare

Same as for anti-GBM antibody-mediated and pauci-immune types

* When the lung is also affected, anti-GBM glomerulonephritis is called Goodpasture syndrome.

GBM = glomerular basement membrane; GN = glomerulonephritis; RPGN = rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis; IgA = immunoglobulin A.

