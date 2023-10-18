Причини обструктивної уропатії
Anatomic abnormalities
Bladder
Contracture of the vesical neck
Ureters
Polyp
Stricture
Urethra
Abnormal anterior or posterior valve
Diverticulum
Injury (eg, due to pelvic fracture or straddle injury)
Meatal stenosis
Stricture (inflammatory, traumatic, or malignant)
Compression due to extrinsic masses or processes
Female reproductive system
Pelvic abscess
Gartner duct cyst
Pregnancy
Tubo-ovarian abscess
Gastrointestinal tract
Appendiceal abscess
Crohn disease (via inflammation or abscess)
Cyst
Diverticular abscess
Tumor
Genitourinary tract
Periurethral or prostatic abscess
Blood vessels
Aberrant blood vessels
Aneurysm
Puerperal ovarian vein thrombophlebitis
Retrocaval ureter
Retroperitoneum
Fibrosis (idiopathic, surgical, drug-induced)
Hematoma
Lymphocele
Lymphoma
Metastatic tumor (eg, breast, prostate, testicular)
Pelvic lipomatosis
Tuberculosis
Functional abnormalities
Bladder
Bladder neck dysfunction
Drug-induced bladder dysfunction (eg, by anticholinergic medications)
Nervous system dysfunction causing neurogenic bladder
Ureters
Ureteropelvic or ureterovesical junction dysfunction
Mechanical obstruction of the lumen of the urinary tract
Renal pelvis or ureters
Blood clot
Fungus ball
Sloughed renal papillae
Renal tubule
Acute urate nephropathy (caused by uric acid crystals)