Причини обструктивної уропатії

Location

Examples

Anatomic abnormalities

Bladder

Contracture of the vesical neck

Ureters

Polyp

Stricture

Urethra

Abnormal anterior or posterior valve

Diverticulum

Injury (eg, due to pelvic fracture or straddle injury)

Meatal stenosis

Paraphimosis

Phimosis

Stricture (inflammatory, traumatic, or malignant)

Compression due to extrinsic masses or processes

Female reproductive system

Pelvic abscess

Gartner duct cyst

Pregnancy

Tubo-ovarian abscess

Tumor (cervical, ovarian)

Uterine prolapse

Gastrointestinal tract

Appendiceal abscess

Crohn disease (via inflammation or abscess)

Cyst

Diverticular abscess

Tumor

Genitourinary tract

Benign prostatic hyperplasia

Periurethral or prostatic abscess

Prostate cancer

Bladder cancer

Blood vessels

Aberrant blood vessels

Aneurysm

Puerperal ovarian vein thrombophlebitis

Retrocaval ureter

Retroperitoneum

Fibrosis (idiopathic, surgical, drug-induced)

Hematoma

Lymphocele

Lymphoma

Metastatic tumor (eg, breast, prostate, testicular)

Pelvic lipomatosis

Sarcoidosis

Tuberculosis

Functional abnormalities

Bladder

Bladder neck dysfunction

Drug-induced bladder dysfunction (eg, by anticholinergic medications)

Nervous system dysfunction causing neurogenic bladder

Ureters

Ureteropelvic or ureterovesical junction dysfunction

Mechanical obstruction of the lumen of the urinary tract

Renal pelvis or ureters

Blood clot

Fungus ball

Sloughed renal papillae

Urolithiasis

Urothelial carcinoma

Renal tubule

Acute urate nephropathy (caused by uric acid crystals)

