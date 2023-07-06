Розтягнення коліна та травми меніска

Stress testing to evaluate ligament integrity helps distinguish partial from complete tears. However, if patients have significant pain and swelling or muscle spasm, testing is typically delayed until x-rays exclude fractures. Also, significant swelling and spasm may make joint stability difficult to evaluate. Such patients should be examined 2 to 3 days later (after swelling and spasm have subsided). A delayed physical examination of the knee is more sensitive than MRI of the knee (86% vs 76% [1]) for diagnosis of meniscal and anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Bedside stress testing is done to check for specific injuries, although most of these tests are not highly accurate or reliable. For bedside stress testing, clinicians move the joint in a direction in which the ligament being tested normally prevents excessive joint movement.

For the Apley test, the patient is prone, and the examiner stabilizes the patient’s thigh. The examiner flexes the patient’s knee 90° and rotates the lower leg while pressing the lower leg downward toward the knee (compression), then rotates the lower leg while pulling it away from the knee (distraction). Pain during compression and rotation suggests a meniscal injury; pain during distraction and rotation suggests a ligamentous or joint capsule injury.

For evaluation of the medial and lateral collateral ligaments, the patient is supine, with the knee flexed about 20° and the hamstring muscles relaxed. The examiner puts one hand over the side of the knee opposite the ligament being tested. With the other hand, the examiner cups the heel and pulls the lower leg outward to test the medial collateral ligament or inward to test the lateral collateral ligament. Moderate instability after acute injury suggests that a meniscus or cruciate ligament is torn as well as the collateral ligament.

The Lachman test is the most sensitive physical test for acute anterior cruciate ligament tears (2). With the patient supine, the examiner supports the patient’s thigh and calf, and the patient’s knee is flexed 20°. The lower leg is moved anteriorly. Excessive passive anterior motion of the lower leg from the femur suggests a significant tear.