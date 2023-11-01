Підхід до лікування спортивних травм

Immediate treatment of most acute sports injuries is PRICE:

Protection

Rest

Ice

Compression

Elevation

Protection involves resting and, when appropriate, immobilizing (eg, splinting) the injured part to prevent further injury.

Rest also prevents further injury and helps to reduce swelling.

Ice (or a commercial cold pack) causes vasoconstriction and reduces soft-tissue swelling, inflammation, and pain. Ice and cold packs should not be applied directly to the skin. They should be enclosed in plastic or a towel. They should be left in place for no more than 20 minutes at a time. An elastic bandage can be wrapped around a tightly closed plastic bag containing ice to keep it in place.

Wrapping an injured extremity with an elastic bandage for compression reduces edema and pain. The bandage should not be wrapped too firmly because doing so may cause swelling in the distal extremity.

The injured area should be elevated above heart level so that gravity can facilitate drainage of fluid, which reduces swelling and thus pain. Ideally, fluid should drain on an entirely downhill path from the injured area to the heart (eg, for a hand injury, the elbow, as well as the hand, should be elevated). Ice and elevation should be used periodically throughout the initial 24 hours after an acute injury.