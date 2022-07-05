Кон'юнктивіт новонароджених

Systemic, topical, or combined antimicrobial therapy

Neonates with conjunctivitis and known maternal gonococcal infection or with gram-negative intracellular diplococci identified in conjunctival exudates should be treated with ceftriaxone or cefotaxime ( Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих парентеральних антибіотиків для новонароджених) before results of confirmatory tests are available.

In chlamydial ophthalmia, systemic therapy is the treatment of choice, because at least half of affected neonates also have nasopharyngeal infection and some develop chlamydial pneumonia. Erythromycin ethylsuccinate 12.5 mg/kg orally every 6 hours for 2 weeks or azithromycin 20 mg/kg orally once a day for 3 days is recommended. Efficacy of this therapy is only 80%, so a 2nd treatment course may be needed. Because use of erythromycin in neonates is associated with the development of hypertrophic pyloric stenosis (HPS), all neonates treated with erythromycin should be monitored for symptoms and signs of HPS, and their parents should be counseled regarding the potential risks.

A neonate with gonococcal ophthalmia is hospitalized for evaluation of possible systemic gonococcal infection and given a single dose of ceftriaxone 25 to 50 mg/kg IM or IV to a maximum dose of 125 mg. Infants with hyperbilirubinemia or those receiving calcium-containing fluids should not receive ceftriaxone and may be given a single dose of cefotaxime 100 mg/kg IV or IM. Frequent saline irrigation of the eye prevents secretions from adhering. Topical antimicrobial ointments alone are ineffective and not needed when systemic therapy is provided.

Conjunctivitis due to other bacteria usually responds to topical ointments containing polymyxin plus bacitracin, erythromycin, or tetracycline.

Herpetic keratoconjunctivitis should be treated (with an ophthalmologist’s consultation) with systemic acyclovir 20 mg/kg every 8 hours for 14 to 21 days and topical 1% trifluridine ophthalmic drops or ointment, vidarabine 3% ointment, or 0.1% iododeoxyuridine every 2 to 3 hours, with a maximum of 9 doses/24 hours. Systemic therapy is important because dissemination to the central nervous system and other organs can occur.

Corticosteroid-containing ointments may seriously exacerbate eye infections due to C. trachomatis and herpes simplex virus and should be avoided.