Механізми захисту господаря від інфекції

Gastrointestinal tract barriers include the acid pH of the stomach and the antibacterial activity of pancreatic enzymes, bile, and intestinal secretions.

Peristalsis and the normal loss of intestinal epithelial cells remove microorganisms. If peristalsis is slowed (eg, because of drugs such as belladonna or opium alkaloids), this removal is delayed and prolongs some infections, such as symptomatic shigellosis and Clostridioides difficile–induced colitis.

Compromised gastrointestinal defense mechanisms may predispose patients to particular infections (eg, achlorhydria predisposes to Salmonella, Campylobacter, and C. difficile infections).

Normal bowel flora can inhibit pathogens; alteration of this flora with antibiotics can allow overgrowth of inherently pathogenic microorganisms (eg, Salmonella Typhimurium), overgrowth and toxin formation of C. difficile, or superinfection with ordinarily commensal organisms (eg, Candida albicans).