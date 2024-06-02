Пухлина в жіночому тазі

All reproductive-aged women with a pelvic mass require a urine or blood pregnancy test, regardless of menstrual or sexual history. If a pregnancy test is positive, the most likely cause of the mass is the enlarged, gravid uterus. Ultrasound should be done to evaluate the gestational age and exclude any other pelvic pathology.

Imaging is usually the first part of the evaluation, unless pelvic infection is suspected. If the patient has findings consistent with pelvic inflammatory disease, a complete blood count and gonorrhea and chlamydia testing are done. Pelvic imaging is performed if a tubo-ovarian abscess is suspected.

For gynecologic masses, transvaginal ultrasound is typically the first-line imaging study. If ultrasound does not clearly delineate size, location, and characteristics of the mass, MRI is typically used for further evaluation. CT is useful for evaluating for metastases of a known or suspected gynecologic malignancy.

Uterine pathology (eg, adenomyosis and leiomyomas) or leiomyomas of the cervix or other locations can usually be diagnosed with ultrasound. However, if there are atypical features and uterine sarcoma is suspected, MRI is done. Uterine sarcoma may be suspected on pelvic imaging but is typically definitively diagnosed based only on intraoperative or postoperative pathology following myomectomy or hysterectomy.

For uterine masses, if the diagnosis is uncertain, further evaluation may be done with endometrial biopsy, hysteroscopy, and/or exploratory laparoscopy or laparotomy.

For cervical masses, evaluation may be done with a Papanicolaou (Pap) test and biopsy.

Adnexal masses can be difficult to evaluate fully with imaging alone. Simple ovarian cysts (thin, smooth walls; no solid components, septations, or internal blood flow on Doppler imaging) are almost always benign, regardless of size or the patient's menopausal status (1, 2). Radiographic characteristics that suggest cancer include a cyst with any of the following characteristics: > 10 cm; papillary or solid components (particularly those with a blood supply); irregularity; thick septations; surface excrescences; ascites; evidence of metastases.

Ultrasound can usually diagnose mature teratomas and endometriomas with a high degree of certainty; other adnexal masses may be indeterminate.

The International Ovarian Tumor Analysis (IOTA) group developed the Simple Rules to preoperatively assess risk of cancer in women who have ovarian or other adnexal tumors that are thought to require surgery. Classification is based on the presence or absence of 10 ultrasound features and has a higher sensitivity and specificity than other classification scores. The IOTA Simple Rules also include a risk calculation tool (SRrisk), which can be used on mobile devices (3).

Serum markers can be used to evaluate for ovarian cancer, but sensitivity and specificity are limited, and these tests are not ordered routinely. The most commonly measured serum marker is CA 125, especially in postmenopausal women. Human epididymis marker is used to distinguish benign from malignant ovarian masses. If nonepithelial histopathology is suspected, beta human chorionic gonadotropin, L-lactate dehydrogenase, alpha-fetoprotein, or inhibin may be measured.

Ultrasound of a Benign Ovarian Mass Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Hricak H, Coakley F, Bergman A. In Atlas of Cancer. Edited by M Markman, RR Barakat, and WJ Hoskins. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2002.

Adnexal masses with features or blood tests that suggest malignancy are not evaluated with biopsy, because performing a biopsy may spread malignant cells. If there is a low risk of malignancy, serial ultrasound is done. If the risk of malignancy is high, exploratory laparoscopy or laparotomy and oophorectomy are required.