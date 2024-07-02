Загальні відомості про водіїв літнього віку

For many older adults, driving an automobile is their preferred option for community transportation. Medical disorders that impair driving in older adults may have 2 serious adverse outcomes:

Injury to or death of the driver, passengers, or pedestrians resulting from a motor vehicle crash (MVC)

Driving cessation

Safe driving requires the integration of complex visual, motor, and cognitive processes, and older drivers with medical disorders may have mild to moderate deficits in 1 or more of these domains. Many older drivers successfully modify their routines and compensate for deficits by avoiding rush hour, driving fewer miles per year, limiting trips to shorter distances, and avoiding driving during twilight, nighttime, or inclement weather. Also, older drivers tend to be more cautious, drive more slowly, and take fewer risks. They also are cited less often for driving while impaired. However, some older adults, because they deny or lack insight regarding their limitations (eg, impaired judgment) (1) or have a strong desire to maintain independence, continue to drive despite significant impairment of the skills needed to drive safely.

Most MVCs involving older drivers occur during the daytime and on weekdays. These MVCs often result from failing to yield the right-of-way, not heeding stop signs or red lights, or not maintaining proper lane positioning and tend to occur in more complex driving situations, such as those that involve intersections, making left turns, or merging into traffic. MVCs involving older drivers are more likely to involve multiple vehicles and to result in serious injuries and fatalities than MVCs involving younger drivers.

Unlike in younger drivers, alcohol, texting, cell phone use, and speeding rarely play a role in MVCs involving older drivers; however, this situation may change in future aging cohorts. Distractions in the car could become more frequent as in-vehicle technology becomes more widespread (eg, GPS devices).

When MVCs do occur, older adults are more vulnerable to injury. The reasons for this vulnerability have not been well studied but may include the following:

Older drivers have diminished capacity to withstand trauma.

Older drivers often have more comorbidities (eg, osteoporosis, heart disease), which are associated with worse outcomes at all ages (2).

Many MVCs are driver-side impact (eg, occur at intersections), making the older driver more vulnerable and likely to be injured.

Older drivers may operate a vehicle that is less crashworthy.

Statistics for Older Drivers According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, there were approximately 32,000,000 licensed drivers age 70 and over in the United States in 2021 (3). Older adults are maintaining their driver's license longer; the proportion of people age 65 and older with licenses increased from 78% in 1997 to 89% in 2021 (4). Drivers on average are driving more miles per year, although older adult drivers still drive fewer miles than middle-age drivers (5). In 2021, 5863 people age 65 and older died in MVCs in the United States, of which 598 were motorcycle crashes (6). Fatal crash rates per 100,000 licensed drivers increase with age beginning at approximately age 75, and the fatality rate for men is nearly twice that for women (7).

Assessment of Older Drivers Health care professionals become involved in driving decisions when deficits are identified during routine physical examination, a serious medical condition or illness manifests, patients solicit advice, family members express concern, or law enforcement cites unsafe driving behaviors. The role of professionals is to do detailed functional and medical assessments related to driving safety. Recommendations for the adoption of national guidelines addressing driving and dementia include 7 evidence-based observations and recommendations (8): Caregiver concerns should be taken seriously.

Diagnosis of dementia alone is not sufficient to withdraw driving privileges.

People in the moderate phase of dementia are unlikely to be safe drivers.

People with dementia with progressive loss of 2 or more instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) due to cognition decline (but no loss of basic activities of daily living) are at higher risk of driving impairment.

People with deficits in IADL due to cognitive decline should have a formal assessment and ongoing monitoring of driving if they wish to continue to drive.

Abnormalities on cognitive screens may indicate an at-risk driver who is in need of further assessment; however, no in-office test or battery of tests including global cognitive screens (eg, Mini-Mental State Exam [MMSE], Montreal Cognitive Assessment [MoCA]) have sufficient sensitivity or specificity to be used as sole determinants of driving ability in all cases.

People with dementia who are deemed fit to continue to drive should be re-evaluated every 6 to 12 months (or sooner if indicated). Driving history should be reviewed; details of driving habits and past violations, MVCs, close calls, or getting lost may point to general or specific impairments. Because older drivers with cognitive impairment may have poor insight, a significant other should be involved in this review. Caregiver reports (especially from an adult child) have been shown to be helpful indicators of driving performance, especially in older drivers with dementia (9, 10). The Alzheimer's Association's warning signs of unsafe driving include the following (11): Forgetting how to locate familiar destinations

Failing to observe traffic signs

Making slow or poor decisions while driving

Driving at an inappropriate speed

Becoming angry or confused while driving

Hitting curbs

Using poor lane control

Making errors at intersections

Confusing the gas and brake pedals

Returning from a route later than usual

Forgetting the destination while driving Some impairments may obligate professionals in the United States to refer a patient to the state Department of Motor Vehicles for additional testing or driving restrictions. A review of current state license renewal laws reveals varying renewal cycles and testing requirements (see also the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety/Highway Loss Data Institute's license renewal procedures by state).

Ключові моменти Age-related and disease-related changes in physical, motor, sensory, and cognitive function can impair driving ability and account for some of the increase in motor vehicle crash (MVC) rates per miles driven in older drivers.

Many older drivers self-regulate their behavior.

Older adults are more vulnerable to injury and death in an MVC than other are age groups.

In-office tests and cognitive screens can identify at-risk drivers who need further assessment, but these tests are neither sensitive nor specific enough to be the sole determinant of driving ability.

People with dementia who are deemed fit to continue driving should be re-evaluated every 6 to 12 months (or sooner if indicated).