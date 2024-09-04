Безболісна пухлина в мошонці

There are several causes (see table Some Causes of a Painless Scrotal Mass) of a painless scrotal mass but the most common include the following:

Hydrocele

Nonincarcerated inguinal hernia

Varicocele (present in up to 20% of adult men)

Less common causes include spermatocele, hematocele, fluid overload, and occasionally testicular cancer. Testicular cancer is the most concerning cause of a painless scrotal mass. Although it is rare compared with the other listed causes, it is the most common solid cancer in men aged < 40 years; because it responds well to treatment, prompt recognition is important.