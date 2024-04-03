Псевдогіпоальдостеронізм I типу

The autosomal recessive form tends to be severe and permanent. Infants are resistant to the effects of aldosterone due to mutations causing decreased activity of the epithelial sodium channels (ENaC) located on the luminal membrane of the collecting tubule (overactivity of ENaC causes potassium excretion and sodium retention—see Liddle Syndrome). The sodium channel in tissues other than the kidneys may be affected, leading to a miliary rash and/or complications similar to those of cystic fibrosis.