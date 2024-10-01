Гіпофосфатемічний рахіт

Serum levels of calcium, phosphate, alkaline phosphatase, 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3, parathyroid hormone (PTH), FGF-23, and creatinine

Urinary phosphate and creatinine levels (for calculation of the tubular reabsorption of phosphate)

Bone radiographs

Often genetic testing

Serum phosphate levels are depressed, but urinary phosphate excretion is high. Serum calcium and PTH are normal, and alkaline phosphatase often is elevated. Hypophosphatemia-induced stimulation of calcitriol production does not occur. Typically, calcidiol levels are normal, whereas calcitriol levels are normal to low.

In calcipenic rickets, hypocalcemia is present, hypophosphatemia is mild or absent, and urinary phosphate is not elevated.

Bone radiographs are useful.

The different forms of hypophosphatemic rickets are diagnosed based on a combination of family history, clinical presentation, laboratory tests (blood and urine), and imaging tests (see table Forms of Hereditary Hypophosphatemic Rickets). Genetic testing using specific gene panels or whole exome sequencing, often in consultation with a genetic specialist, is helpful to confirm the diagnosis.

Because forms with elevated serum levels of FGF-23 are worsened by iron deficiency, complete blood count and iron tests are indicated in patients with those forms.

Family members of patients with hypophosphatemic rickets may be carriers or potentially affected. Full siblings of patients who have an autosomal recessive disorder have a 25% chance of having the disorder. Boys born to a mother with a pathogenic PHEX variant have a 50% chance of having X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), and all children born to a parent affected by autosomal dominant hypophosphatemic rickets (ADHR) have a 50% chance of having ADHR.

Prenatal and preimplantation genetic screening can be offered to families where a member is known to have hypophosphatemic rickets.

Children of people with a known family history of XLH or ADHR and siblings of people with autosomal recessive forms of hypophosphatemic rickets should be evaluated for prior fractures as well as for features of poor growth, bone deformities, and rickets (which can be confirmed by radiograph studies). Serum calcium and phosphate levels also should be measured. Further tests can include measurement of vitamin D, intact PTH, and alkaline phosphatase levels. Urine tests, including random measurement of calcium, phosphate, and creatinine levels or a 24-hour urine collection, also can be done (see table Forms of Hereditary Hypophosphatemic Rickets).