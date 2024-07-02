Ішемічний коліт

IV fluids, bowel rest, and antibiotics

Rarely surgery

Treatment of ischemic colitis is supportive with IV fluids, bowel rest, and antibiotics (1).

The underlying cause of the low-flow state (eg, control of cardiac arrhythmia) is treated if relevant.

Surgery is rarely required, unless ischemic colitis is a complication of a vascular procedure or there is full-thickness necrosis. Approximately 5% of patients have a recurrence (2).

Occasionally, strictures develop at the site of the ischemia several weeks later, necessitating surgical resection.