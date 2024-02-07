Контактні лінзи

Contact lenses provide better peripheral vision than do eyeglasses and can be prescribed to correct the following:

Myopia

Hyperopia

Astigmatism

Anisometropia

Aniseikonia (a difference in image size)

Aphakia (absence of the lens), either congenital or after cataract removal

Keratoconus (a cone-shaped cornea)

Either soft or rigid lenses are used to correct myopia and hyperopia. Toric soft contact lenses (which have different curvatures molded onto the front lens surface) or rigid lenses are used to correct significant astigmatism; they are satisfactory in many cases but require expert fitting.

Contact lenses are also used to correct presbyopia. In one approach, termed monovision, the nondominant eye is corrected for near vision (reading) and the dominant eye is corrected for distant vision. Rigid and soft bifocal and multifocal contact lenses can also be successful, but the fitting procedure is time-consuming because precise alignment is essential.

Neither rigid nor soft contact lenses offer the eyes the protection against blunt or sharp injury that eyeglasses do.

Care and Complications of Contact Lenses Instructions for hygiene and handling lenses must be strictly observed. Poor contact lens hygiene may lead to infection of the cornea or persistent inflammation. Contact lenses occasionally cause painless superficial corneal changes. Contact lenses can be painful when The corneal epithelium is abraded (see Corneal Abrasions and Foreign Bodies).

The lenses fit poorly (eg, too tight, too loose, poorly centered).

There is too little moisture to keep the lens floating above the cornea.

The lenses are worn in a nonideal environment (eg, oxygen-poor, smoky, windy).

A lens is improperly inserted or removed.

A small foreign particle (eg, soot, dust) becomes trapped between the lens and the cornea.

The lenses are worn for a long time (overwear syndrome). Overwear syndrome causes redness, photophobia, and tearing. Spontaneous healing may occur in a day or so if lenses are not worn. In some cases, active treatment is required (eg, topical antibiotic eye drops or ointments). Dilating the eye with mydriatic drops can ease photophobia. Mydriatics work by temporarily paralyzing the muscles of the iris and ciliary body (movement of the inflamed muscles causes pain). In overwear syndrome or any other condition in which pain does not quickly resolve when lenses are removed, an ophthalmologist or optometrist should be consulted before lenses are worn again. Risk factors for contact lens–related corneal infection (keratitis) include the following: Poor lens hygiene

Overnight or extended wear

Use of tap water in the cleaning regimen

Eyes with a compromised ocular surface (eg, dryness, poor corneal sensation) Infections require prompt treatment by an ophthalmologist or optometrist. Виразка рогівки A corneal ulcer, which is a potentially vision-threatening infection of the cornea, is suspected when a contact lens wearer has intense eye pain (both foreign body sensation and ache), decreased vision, redness, photophobia, and tearing. Use of contact lenses increases risk of corneal ulcer. The risk increases about 15 times if contact lenses are worn overnight. Corneal ulcers can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or amebas. Diagnosis is by slit-lamp examination and fluorescein staining. A corneal epithelial defect (which stains with fluorescein) and a corneal infiltrate (collection of white blood cells in the corneal stroma) are present. At times, the corneal defect is large and dense enough to be seen with handheld magnification or even with the naked eye as a white spot on the cornea. Microbiologic analysis of cultures and smears of the corneal infiltrate, contact lens, and contact lens case are indicated. Contact lens use should be stopped. Antibiotic eye drops are given empirically for possible bacterial infection. Initial therapy is broad-spectrum, using a fluoroquinolone antibiotic eye drop every 15 to 60 minutes around the clock for the first 24 to 72 hours, then at gradually longer intervals. Additional antibiotic eye drops, such as cefazolin, vancomycin, or concentrated tobramycin, are used if the ulcer is large, deep, or close to the visual axis. The antibiotic may be changed or stopped later based on culture results. Neglected cases may respond poorly or not at all to treatment, and severe vision loss may result.

Жорсткі рогівкові контактні лінзи A rigid lens is able to revise the natural shape of the cornea into a new, better refracting surface than a soft lens and thus tends to provide more consistent improvement in refraction for people who have astigmatism or an irregular corneal surface. Older polymethyl methacrylate rigid contact lenses have been replaced by gas-permeable contact lenses (GPCLs) made of fluorocarbon and polymethyl methacrylate admixtures. GPCLs are 6.5 to 10 mm in diameter and cover part of the cornea, floating on the tear layer overlying it. Rigid contact lenses can improve vision in people with myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism. Rigid contact lenses can also correct corneal irregularities, such as keratoconus. In most cases, patients with keratoconus see better with rigid contact lenses than glasses. GPCLs can be designed to fit the eye exactly. For complete wearing comfort, they require an adaptation period, typically about 4 to 7 days. During this time, the wearer gradually increases the number of hours the lenses are worn each day. Importantly, no pain should occur at any time. Pain is a sign of an ill-fitting contact lens or corneal irritation. Wearers may have temporary (< 2 hours) blurred vision (spectacle blur) when wearing eyeglasses after removing rigid contact lenses.

Склеральні контактні лінзи Scleral contact lenses are made of rigid gas-permeable materials; are larger in diameter than corneal contact lenses; and vault over the corneal surface, with the peripheral portion of the lenses resting on the sclera. They allow a thin layer of fluid to bathe the corneal surface, making these lenses comfortable even in patients with severe ocular surface disease. They are custom-made for each patient and are generally easier to adapt to than traditional smaller-diameter GPCLs. Scleral contact lenses can correct high degrees of irregular astigmatism (eg, advanced keratoconus).