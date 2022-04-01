Загальні відомості про ендокринні розлади

Hyperfunction of endocrine glands may result from overstimulation by the pituitary whether due to intrinsic pituitary dysfunction or overstimulation of the pituitary by the hypothalamus. However, hyperfunction of endocrine glands is most commonly due to hyperplasia or neoplasia of the gland itself. In some cases, cancers from other tissues can produce hormones (ectopic hormone production).

Hormone excess also can result from exogenous hormone administration. In some cases, patients take nonprescription products that contain hormones and may not know or tell the physician.

Tissue hypersensitivity to hormones can occur. Antibodies can stimulate peripheral endocrine glands, as occurs in hyperthyroidism of Graves disease. Disruption of a peripheral endocrine gland can rapidly release stored hormone (eg, thyroid hormone release in subacute thyroiditis).

Enzyme defects in the synthesis of a peripheral endocrine hormone can result in overproduction of hormones proximal to the block. Finally, overproduction of a hormone can occur as an appropriate response to a disease state.