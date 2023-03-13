skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

William F. Young, Jr, MD, MSc

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Endocrinology

Членство в професійних спілках

  • Professor of Medicine
  • Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

Освіта

  • BSc - Michigan State University
  • MD - Michigan State College of Human Medicine
  • MSc - University of Minnesota

Сертифікати

  • Internal Medicine
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Tyson Family Endocrinology Clinical Professor
  • Professor of Medicine in the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, USA
  • Published more than 300 articles on endocrine hypertension and adrenal and pituitary disorders
  • Delivered more than 650 presentations at national and international meetings and he has been an invited visiting professor for more than 150 medical institutions

Глави посібника та коментарі